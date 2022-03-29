Veteran Mzansi comedian Leon Schuster is set to release Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones , a follow-up film to his last offering Mr Bones 2

Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones is star-studded with stars such as Leon Schuster, Alfred "Shorty" Ntombela and the talented Tumi Morake

Social media users are, however, not looking forward to the movie as many of them have accused Schuster's movies of having racist undertones

South African comedy lovers can look forward to laughing their lungs out as veteran comedian Leon Schuster of the Mr Bones fame make a come back with another offering.

Dubbed Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones, the star-studded South African comedy will hit the cinemas this Easter. The movie is a follow-up to Schuster's 2008 movie Mr Bones 2.

According to TimesLIVE, the new Mr Bones movie will star Schuster, who plays the lead role Mr Bones; Alfred "Shorty" Ntombela will play Mathambo, Bones' son. Our Perfect Wedding presenter Tumi Morake will also star in the much-anticipated comedy as Mamba.

Jerry Mofokeng, Sans Moonsamy and Jay Anstey will also star in the movie.

South Africans took to Twitter to react to the trailer. Many pointed out that they are not looking forward to the movie because Leon Schuster's movies have a history of having racial undertones.

@joe_teffo said:

"Are we going to comfortably sit through another film with racist undertones? Whiteness will be out here whiting. Just another day in a pandemic stricken South Africa."

@ThabiMyeni added:

"No, at some point Alfred Ntombela & other black people involved in Leon Schuster productions need to be accountable for enabling this racist mockery."

