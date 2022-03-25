South Africans will be in for a treat this April when the first African thriller Silverton Siege premieres

The action-packed thriller, which is based on a true story, follows the story of three freedom fighters who seek refuge in a bank

The movie has been trending on social media since Netflix dropped the trailer, many cannot wait for the film to drop

Netflix has released the trailer of the first-ever African action film Silverton Siege. Based on a true story, the action thriller is set to be released on Freedom Day (27 April).

Silverton Siege follows the story of three brave freedom fighters who take refuge in a bank.

According to TimesLIVE, the three brave freedom fighters were a part of the ANC's armed wing known as Umkhonto Wesizwe.

The publication further states that the three made history when they held everyone in the bank hostage and demanded the release of Nelson Mandela. Talented actors Thabo Rametsi, Stefan Erasmus and Noxolo Dlamini will portray the three fighters.

Following the trailer's release, peeps took to Twitter to share rave reviews. Many South Africans are excited because the movie also sheds light on the country's journey to freedom.

@_zxnhle said:

"Silverton Siege is what I want to watch on Netflix."

@Nicholasvanj added:

"Wow, I really hope this ends up being as good as the trailer makes it look."

