A US tourist shared a video showing what her Cape Town visit in winter is like. Images: @allieappleton

An American fitness and travel content creator shared her first official day exploring Cape Town after flying 30 hours from San Francisco, giving her followers a glimpse into her South African winter adventure.

The video, posted on her TikTok page @allieapleton on the 30th June, with the caption:

"A day exploring Cape Town 🍾", shows the tourist working through Cape Town's rainy winter weather while maintaining her travel itinerary.

The content creator documented her entire day, starting at 7:45 AM when she woke up, followed by getting ready with makeup and breakfast at 8:30 AM. Due to the rainy weather, she and her travel companion decided to switch their original plans and head to Stellenbosch wine country at 9 AM. The video shows various locations, including her hotel room, breakfast spots, wine tasting venues, and the scenic farms and fields of Stellenbosch.

However, what caught many South Africans' attention wasn't just her travel adventure, but her choice of clothing for Cape Town's winter season. The American tourist wore simple pants and a light long-sleeved sweater, which many locals found puzzling given the city's dropping temperatures and rainy conditions during winter months.

A woman from San Francisco shared a video showing her trip to Cape Town. Images: @allieappleton

Mzansi reacts to winter weather reality

The video sparked widespread discussion among South Africans who shared their thoughts about visiting Cape Town during winter:

@pazztell commented:

"Sho, worst time to visit 😭😭😭"

@Lezelda Young gushed:

"I'm glad you're here, but whoever told you june/july is a good time to come visit? The rain is crazy this year and really cold - hope you're getting some great sunny days on your trip and enjoy our country - come again in summer❤️"

@Ruksha 🍉 wrote:

"Living vicariously through you. We live here and can't afford our own city 😢"

@Sophia Fei asked:

"How cold is it actually? The weather app is so deceiving, I am coming this week too."

@Miss_T_Zulu simply questioned:

"In winter?"

Touring Cape Town in winter

According to Love Cape Town, winter temperatures in the Mother City typically range from 7°C to 18°C, with frequent rainfall and strong winds making it feel much colder. The city's winter season, which runs from June to August, is known for its unpredictable weather patterns and chilly conditions that require warm clothing and waterproof gear.

