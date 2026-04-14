Shandesh's apparently estranged girlfriend Mimi Mogale finally broke her silence to address the cheating allegations

This, after a woman claiming to be Mogale's former mistress came forward with explosive claims about the couple's toxic relationship and string of cheating scandals

Her explanation left social media split, with online users discussing the scandal, while others claimed that Mimi was pushed to make her video

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Lekompo star Shandesh's girlfriend finally addressed the viral cheating allegations. Images: shandesh_music, _mimii.lyon

Source: Instagram

Mimi Mogale has finally broken her silence, addressing the explosive cheating allegations that have sent social media into a tailspin.

The content creator/ entrepreneur, famously known as being the partner of Lekompo musician Shandesh, shared a video on her TikTok page on 14 April 2026 to lift the lid on her seemingly troubled relationship.

This comes after another user with the handle theselfmadebarb made unverified claims about the couple, alleging that she was involved in an affair with Mogale while she was publicly dating Shandesh.

Standing up for the singer, Mimi said it was unfair that her partner was being mocked and ridiculed.

"It's unfair that you guys are coming for Shandesh; I'm the one who you should be coming for. I don't mind the names, I take full accountability."

Mimi noted that the statements made by her former mistress, who alleged that Shandesh was not "fully gay" and had been involved with several men, were nothing more than a lie that prompted legal action.

In her viral exposé, theselfmadebarb claimed she would often travel with Mimi between Sandton and Polokwane, and allow Mogale to stay in her house. She further alleged that Mimi and Shandesh's relationship was merely for clout and to boost their brands.

"They pretend for the sake of the 'brand,' and I kept quiet."

Shandesh's girlfriend Mimi Mogale admitted to cheating on the Lekompo star. Image: _mimii.lyon

Source: Instagram

theselfmadebarb accused Shandesh of manipulating her partner, claiming she was withholding her clothes and bank cards from her. She further alleged that whenever the Sdudla Slender hitmaker was caught cheating, she would use money as a tool to win her doting fiancee back and smooth over the scandal.

While she maintains that the allegations were untrue, an anonymous source stepped forward with unverified claims that Mimi had attempted to take her life in 2025 after allegedly learning of Shandesh's string of affairs. The mole maintained that Mimi turned a blind eye as her partner was taking care of her.

Her video added fuel to the fire, leaving social media deeply divided and sharing mixed reactions to the apparent love triangle.

Briefly News contacted Mimi Mogale for a comment. This is a developing story.

Watch Mimi Mogale's video below.

Social media weighs in on Mimi Mogale's explanation

Followers had waited hours for a statement and wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on Mimi's video. Trolls mocked her, suggesting that Shandesh may have manipulated her into addressing the scandal. Read some of their comments below.

ms_sunfloweer said:

"I just know Shandy Mama told her to post this."

reefcity_ trolled Mimi Mogale:

"I’m sure they're going to buy her Gucci after this video."

chan__tie teased:

"Shandy told her to fix it, ASAP."

Mathebula Nkhesani G asked:

"She said you must make a video defending her?"

Kutumela_ posted:

"She doesn’t wanna lose the clothes."

Meanwhile, others revisited the rumours that relationship troubles landed Mimi in the ICU after a suicide attempt. Supporters urged her to cut her losses and move on from the musician, as she was bad news.

DJ Zinhle called out for odd marketing move

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Zinhle using her husband's cheating scandal to promote her business.

Fans expressed disappointment at the DJ for using the deeply personal claims for content.

Source: Briefly News