Limpopo musician Shandesh sparked rumours that she and her girlfriend had tied the knot after pictures of them on a safari getaway surfaced online

On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, entertainment blog Polokwane Weekly shared the images taken from Shandesh’s Instagram stories on X(Twitter)

One of the photos had fans speculating that the couple may have taken their relationship to the next level

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Shandesh shared photos of her romantic getaway with her girlfriend. Image: shandesh_music

Source: Instagram

Popular Limpopo musician Shandesh sparked marriage rumours after photos of herself and her girlfriend on a vacation surfaced online.

The songstress, who was among South Africa’s top 10 most-streamed female artists on Spotify in 2025, beating global powerhouses Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, keeps her personal life private.

On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, entertainment and current affairs blogger Polokwane Weekly lifted the veil of secrecy on Shandesh’s private life by sharing photos of herself and her girlfriend on a vacation following a busy festive season that was characterised by back-to-back performances.

Photos of Shandesh on vacation with her girlfriend surface

Polokwane Weekly shared photos of Lekompo musician Shandesh and her girlfriend Mimi on X (Twitter). According to the blogger, the 21-year-old posted videos and photos of herself and her girlfriend, Mimi, enjoying themselves during their vacation on her Instagram stories.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Solomondale-born had a 2025 to remember, clinching the song of the year crown on Capricorn FM with her smash hit, Sdudla or Slender featuring Mvzzle.

In the photos, Shandesh and Mimi visited a safari and were pictured embracing each other. Shandesh shared a photo of their hands gently holding each other, with a noticeable engagement-style ring on one finger. The star, who previously got into hot water over her comments about Botswana, also wore matching outfits with her girlfriend.

See the photos of Shandesh and her girlfriend on vacation by clicking here.

SA reacts to photos of Shandesh and her girlfriend on vacation

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some speculated that Shandesh and her girlfriend, Mimi, had taken the next step in their relationship, others gushed over their connection.

Here are some of the comments:

@Siya___ predicted:

"She's still only 21? Oh, her star is going to rise very high."

@KhananiShingan1 speculated:

“Those rings don’t look like they are still girlfriend and girlfriend.”

@ItDoesnt24403 asked:

“Which one is Shandesh?”

@MarleneEurell gushed:

“Both are cute shame🥹🤌🏿🔥🔥🔥”

@YinhlaKy joked:

“Kudliwa imali ye ‘Sdudla or Slender’.”

@Hlangus_ asked:

“She worked all year and can’t even do an international trip? Shame.”

@Paabaallo shared:

“Lmao I still remind my brother from time to time of how he fumbled her when she was still upcoming 😂😂”

@Trixx_Ray asked:

"Does anyone know where she got the dress?"

Mzansi reacted to pictures of Shandesh and her girlfriend on a romantic getaway. Image: shandesh_music

Source: Instagram

Shandesh wins first BIMA

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Lekompo star Shandesh bagged her first award at the Basadi In Music Awards (BIMA).

The Sdudla or Slender hitmaker won the award ahead of Makhadzi, Karishma, Azana, and Manana Highness, who were also nominated in the category. Hloni Modise-Matau, Founder and CEO of Basadi in Music Awards, shared how proud she was of all the nominees and winners,

Source: Briefly News