Spotify South Africa released the list of the most-streamed female artists of 2025

Zee Nxumalo reacted after making history as the first South African female artist to top the list since Shekhinah in 2018

Social media users praised the South African musicians who made the list, while others questioned why some of their favourite musicians didn’t make it

Zee Nxumalo celebrated after beating Billie Eilish and Rihanna. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, zeenxumalo_/Instagram, Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

It’s that time of year when digital streaming platforms share the songs and artists that dominated our playlists.

Spotify released the list of the most-streamed female artists of 2025, and our Mzansi queens beat the likes of American musicians Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and SZA.

Entertainment commentator @2022AFRICA shared the list of the most-streamed female singers on Spotify in South Africa. According to the list, Zee Nxumalo was the most-streamed female musician in South Africa, beating global giants Billie Eilish at number three, Beyonce at number six, Rihanna at number seven, SZA, who was the ninth most-streamed female musician and Taylor Swift, who completed the list on number 10.

Here is the complete list of the most-streamed female singers in 2025:

1. Zee Nxumalo

2. Shandesh

3. Billie Eilish

4. Mawhoo

5. Kharishma

6. Beyonce

7. Rihanna

8. Babalwa M

9. SZA

10. Taylor Swift

The entertainment commentator put Zee Nxumalo’s milestone into perspective. @2022AFRICA explained that Zee Nxumalo is the first South African female artist to top the list since Shekhinah in 2018. Since then, Billie Eilish dominated 2019 and 2020, while Taylor Swift reigned from 2021 to 2024, until Zee Nxumalo finally ended her streak.

After being crowned the most-streamed female musician in South Africa on Spotify, Zee Nxumalo expressed gratitude to God for the milestone.

SA reacts to the top 10 most-streamed female artists on Spotify

The reactions under the list were a mix of jokes, questions and celebrations. Some fans debated Mzansi’s taste, others wondered why certain big-name artists didn’t crack the top ten, and many praised Zee Nxumalo for having a standout year.

Here are some of the comments:

@Emmanue94977785 mocked:

“South Africans said Tyla's music doesn't appeal to them because she doesn't do Amapiano, but Billie Eilish is top 3 in their country 🤣🤣💔”

@DDT_PM questioned:

“So, Makhadzi fans don't have Spotify?”

@jabulani_j5076 celebrated:

“Zee gave us hits, so no complaints ✔️✔️”

@MdluliVicane asked:

“Where is Makhadzi?”

@nonchelete_ celebrated:

“The Lekompo kids are doing all of this without record deals 🔥😭”

@HrhMaNtshingila said:

“I wonder what the point of these updates is? Are you trying to embarrass Tyla for a South African page?”

Mzansi reacts as Zee Nxumalo tops Spotify SA’s top 10 most-streamed female artists. Image: zeenxumalo/Instagram

Cassper Nyovest gives Zee Nxumalo her flowers

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest crowned Zee Nxumalo as the best South African artist currently.

Nyovest shared why he believes Zee Nxumalo is the best artist in South Africa. Freshmen Magazine posted the endorsement, and fans weighed in on Cassper's bold take.

