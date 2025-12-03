Cassper Nyovest praised Zee Nxumalo as South Africa's best current artist in a recent clip shared on Instagram

The statement spoke about Nxumalo's rapid rise in amapiano, drawing from her chart-topping hits and stage presence

Freshmen Magazine posted the endorsement and fans weighed in on the bold take

Cassper Nyovest hailed Zee Nxumalo SA's current best artist.

South African rap superstar Cassper Nyovest has stirred the pot once again, and this time it’s all about amapiano star Zee Nxumalo.

A short clip shared on Freshmen Magazine’s Instagram page shows Mufasa confidently saying that Zee is “the best artist in South Africa right now.”

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker, who formally welcomed the month of December in his signature style, praised the 23-year-old rising star. The page captioned the clip:

"@casspernyovest says @zeenxumalo_ is the best artist in South Africa right now What are your thoughts?"

See the post below:

Fans weigh in

The comments section became a battlefield of fire emojis, laughter, and strong opinions. One user, @nathi_steeze, said:

"Cassper is speaking facts! Zee carrying piano on her back right now."

@rea_mawesa commented:

"Zee is fire. But, Cass, you are forgetting Kabza."

@chiz_up said:

"She served us for real since she came to the scenes."

@titiflexdube praised Nxumalo, writing:

"For real. You're the hottest and you're still young🥹🥹@zeenxumalo_."

Zee Nxumalo herself also left a comment, tagging Cassper Nyovest. She gushed over Cassper, writing:

"From the GOAT himself."

Cassper’s stamp of approval hits different

Cassper Nyovest has a long history of boosting new talent, from Tshego to Boohle. Whenever he co-signs someone, Mzansi listens. His own track record, from Fill Up concerts to his countless hits, gives his words extra weight.

Zee’s rise over the past two years has been undeniable. From loved songs like Rato Laka to her 2025 dominance, the girl has receipts. And she’s teasing a December EP, which fans believe will push her even further.

Zee Nxumalo goes beyond music

The talented amapiano sensation made her TV debut when she sang on House of Zwide fashion week back in August. She appeared as part of a collaboration with Nivea. In her role, she was introduced as the "queen of Amapiano" and performed during a runway show for the brand.

Just recently, the muso announced that she had ventured into a different art form than just making music. She stated that she was now also a filmmaker.

Cassper Nyovest remains a musical giant himself

In as much as Cassper Nyovest gave Zee Nxumalo her flowers for her presence in the music scene, the Kusho Bani musician is still recognised as a titan in the South African music arena.

On the 6th of December, The Maftown-born star is "filling up" the Toyota stadium in Bloemfontein.

Just two weeks before the epic show, he announced that the VIP section had been sold out.

Cassper Nyovest gave Zee Nxumalo her flowers.

Cassper snubs fellow hip hop artist from his show

