Popular artist Tyla caused a buzz on social media when she shared a plate of her Thanksgiving meal

The Chanel singer showed off her seven colours meal, which impressed her South African fans

Social media users took to the post on X to praise Tyla for representing Mzansi on Thanksgiving

SA is impressed with Tyla's Thanksgiving meal.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans on social media recently praised Grammy-award-winning musician Tyla when she showed off her Thanksgiving meal online.

The South African-born artist recently made headlines when her latest track Chanel became a hit on Spotify.

Tyla's fans previously slammed American artist Yung Miami, who revealed that the award-winning artist's song Chanel, was similar to hers.

South Africans compared the singer's meal to Americans and praised her for representing Mzansi with her 7-colours meal.

Social media user Tyla Crave shared on their X account on Friday, 28 November 2025, that the artist posted her Thanksgiving plate on social media.

South Africans react to the photo

@CRangataJ said:

"No soggy mac and cheese, no cornbread. This is a South African plate."

@pmcafrica replied:

"Yeses, @Tyllaaaaaaa made sure, there's no way you could finish this!"

@IamKeotshepile wrote:

"Now this is a plate, a South African plate! Tyla, my baby, you represent us too well."

@n_ledimo reacted:

"It's not a Thanksgiving plate. It's Sunday, kos."

@tebz1423 commented:

"Every dinner is Thanksgiving dinner in South Africa, clearly."

@Mediatwiter2 said:

"Americans could learn a thing or 2 from this plate."

@Lepara0 replied:

"I know Americans are on their way to give opinions on what should be there and what shouldn't."

@Thato_Rachidi responded:

"Now this is what we call food, not those dull things we see on the TL, no DNA, just RSA."

@ms_tourist responded:

"Officially part of the one eye gang. Hidden in plain sight."

@peekay_za wrote:

"Inside Tyla’s Thanksgiving Delicacy. Tyla’s meal is a scrumptious, classic South African Sunday dish, normally enjoyed after church with family and friends. Food lovers can look up the recipe, but it may taste different, our unique spices and flavors make it truly one of a kind."

@ms_tourist responded:

@couldthatbegio replied:

"We call that seven colours in South Africa. Thank you!"

@JamesLovesOnika replied:

"This plate is soooo South African coded, I love it."

@DeeCover611 said:

"She doesn’t play games when it comes to being South African."

@xo1ani wrote:

"South African food makes me super proud of being South African."

@_babybearr replied:

"This is what we call appetizing, inviting, and yummy. The only country with a clean presentation. When people from other countries see the plate, they don't get a jump scare."

@brown_ginger13 responded:

"Yes, Miss Tyla. Thanks for representing us, hey. Your food looks amazing, and I do not doubt that it tastes like heaven."

@brown_ginger13 said:

"At this point, Americans should take notes on how a meal should be prepared, not those huge underseasoned turkeys."

SA comments on Tyla's Thanksgiving menu.

Source: Twitter

