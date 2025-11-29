Media personality Khaya Mthethewa's ex-girlfriend, Sethu Nkosi, announced her pregnancy on social media

Mthethwa recently caused a buzz online when he confirmed his marriage, following his ex-wife, Ntando Kunene's wedding

South Africans took to social media this weekend to comment on the Nkosi's pregnancy video

Khaya Mthethwa's ex-girlfriend says she's pregnant. Images: SethuNkosi and KhayaMthethwa

Popular influencer and businesswoman Sethu Nkosi, who previously dated gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa, has confirmed her pregnancy on her social media account.

Nkosi's pregnancy news comes after the influencer announced her engagement after the gospel singer's ex-wife, Ntando Kunene, tied the knot in a small ceremony on Saturday, 5 July 2025, in Haenertsburg, Limpopo province.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video on his X account of Nkosi announcing her pregnancy on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

"Sethu Nkosi reveals that she and her husband are with child," he wrote.

Social media reacts to the clip

@Babykrxh reacted:

"That’s why they rushed marriage."

@grootsuster said:

"I love this girl, waitse. Her friendship with Zola is so beautiful as well. Congratulations to her."

@amethyst_mandy responded:

"I don't know these people."

@__Simplywayne said:

"All of this for pregnancy reveal."

@UpittyAfrican wrote:

"I didn’t see her swallow that water, so much drama!"

@RealMadamCoco replied:

"She looks beautiful. Congrats to her."

@Sportsbabe96940 reacted:

"I love her. What happened to her friendship with Nana Gcaba?"

@u_ngubane wrote:

"This is the ugliest pregnancy photoshoot ever. This concept is so meh."

@MiniMngomezulu responded:

"Udakelw uSethu wena," (you are speaking nonsense about Sethu).

@lamola_tebatso wrote:

"Yoh, Khaya dated them ne," (hey).

@Lisa_Akh commented:

"Don’t you dare come for this one, please."

@modile34314 replied:

"Thola kuthi, (turns out) she has a calling or indirectly thanking her water Gods. Because le (this) shoot is not make sure."

@mfaziwezinkomo said:

"Sethu Nkosi, bakithi."

@Burnerburnerac5 replied:

"Congrats to Sethu Nkosi on her pregnancy, but why did she shoot the reveal like it's Shaka Ilembe? Dressing up in hide and iscolo, walking on rocks, playing in rivers, cosplaying Nandi for a reveal. No wonder y'all hurriedly get married, nimithi, (you were pregnant). Someone check up on Khaya Mthethwa."

@Yo_Svndx responded:

"It's her pregnancy and her choice of reveal."

@the_mbalzieee reacted:

"Sethu walobolwa (got lobola'd) and got married. Wena ukohlakele nje," (You are just crazy).

Khaya Mthethwa's ex-lover reveals pregnancy. Image: Khaya Mthethwa

