Gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa has opened up about his struggles in finding a wife

The media personality, who divorced former Miss SA, Ntando Kunene, revealed at his church service that he's attracting rubbish

Mthethwa also opened up about the struggles of life after divorce on Mpoomy Ledwaba's podcast, Wisdom & Wellness

Khaya Mthethwa slams his ex's during an Easter church service. Khaya Mthethwa

TV personality Khaya Mthethwa, who previously broke his silence about divorcing Miss SA, admits that he's struggling to find love again.

The former Idols SA star, who was married to Ntando Kunene revealed at his 2025 Easter church service that he's been attracting rubbish.

Celebrity blog, Maphepha Ndabam shared a video of Mthethwa's church service on their Instagram story on Monday, 12 May.

"Let me tell you about myself, I am confessing. The train ya mshado (of marriage) yanshiya (has left me behind), because I have lost too many great people, now I am attracting rubbish," said Mthethwa during his Easter church service.

In the video, Mthethwa also addresses his congregation, who were shocked to hear his confession.

"Sorry, I am talking about myself and not you, so, why are you offended? I am dealing with it," he adds.

Khaya Mthethwa slams his ex’s during a church service. Images: Phil Mphela and Maphepha Ndaba

Who are Khaya Mthethwa's exes?

Gospel star Khaya Mthethwa recently revealed at his church service that he's lost too many great people, and he's struggling to find a wife.

The preacher and singer previously made headlines when he and former Miss SA Ntando Kunene got married and divorced.

TimesLIVE previously reported that Mthethwa dated Shaka iLembe producer and actress Nomzamo Mbatha in 2015. The Idols star reportedly paid lobola for the former Isibaya actress

Mbatha confirmed to TimesLIVE that she was engaged before and doesn't plan on having a rock on her finger ever again.

Sunday World reveals that Mthethwa split from Mbatha after he allegedly had an affair with her former best friend, Jessica Nkosi.

The publication adds that Mthethwa made a down payment of R50 000 for her in 2013, before Mbatha discovered messages between Nkosi and the 2012 Idols singer.

Actress Jessica Nkosi, who is currently married to actor TK Dlamini starred alongside Mbatha in Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela, Isibaya.

The singer married former Miss SA Ntando Kunene in December 2017 after dating for just three months.

The beauty queen and the TV personality shocked Mzansi when they announced their split two years later after welcoming their son, Oyinkosi.

Mthethwa revealed in a 2023 interview that getting divorced was a difficult period for him and it was a huge awakening to the man he was and a huge awakening to who he wanted to be.

"I was on antidepressants, and I was sleeping my life away," said the singer.

A source revealed to Maphepha Ndaba this week [12 May 2025] that Mthethwa recently broke up with Sethu Nkosi.

