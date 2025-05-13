Actress and TV personality Minnie Dlamini hinted about throwing a divorce party after splitting from ex-husband Quinton Jones

Dlamini shared on her Instagram story that she's anxiously waiting for her divorce to be finalised so she can celebrate

The media personality recently made headlines when she and her medical doctor boyfriend ended their romantic relationship

Media personality Minnie Dlamini can't wait for her divorce from her ex-husband and baby daddy, Quinton Jones, to get finalised.

The former The Wild actress, who recently split with celebrity surgeon, Dr Brian Monaisa, recently hinted she wants to throw a divorce party.

The TV producer jokingly shared on her Instagram story on Monday, 12 May, that she would like to throw a divorce party once her divorce has been finalised.

Dlamini reacted to a video of a woman throwing a divorce party and captioned the post:

"One day is one day. Can it be over already?"

Minnie Dlamini is still married

The mother of one and the businessman Quinton Jones confirmed their divorce on their Instagram accounts in 2022 after more than four years together.

Dlamini and Jones made the shocking announcement, noting, however, that the decision to split was amicable.

The couple got married in 2017, before releasing a three-part special showcasing the wedding extravaganza aired on TV.

Dlamini also recently made headlines when she and her surgeon boyfriend, Brian Monaisa ended their relationship.

South Africans respond to Dlamini's recent breakup

Zukietukela replied:

"Next time they should invite you to speak in the man’s conference. You are a Real man. Salute my brother."

cwenga_songelwa responded:

"That was too quick. What will happen to the Porsche?"

MissPhila said:

"Aah doctor. You guys looked good and happy together."

Orthenlioness said:

"Ae wena mara kgante o byang? (why are you like this). Statement ke sa eng mara?" (There was no need for a statement).

Legacyartcollection wrote:

"Sometimes, you are just meant to be good friends. There is nothing wrong with that."

Delisile8929 replied:

"Next thing boom u Dr Brian paid lobola to the Dlamini's. Anime nje ngama statements angekho."

Amy_Shezi said:

"Inganekwane. We saw this coming, umlilo wamaphepha. Shuthi ke sorry. Imithandazo and izinyembezi ka baby mama isheshe yaphenduleka. I wonder uMinnie uyokhalisa bani manje."

Sisipho Scott wrote:

"Me after being played by a guy I lowered my standards for."

Opolla_Manyifolo🇿🇦 replied:

"The people in the comment section acting like they've never had failed relationships. Yol are exhausting."

FihlelaMzilikazi wrote:

"Yekani ukujola nama fans enu (stop dating your fans) Minenhle."

Minnie Dlamini's alleged ex-boyfriend Dr Brian Monaisa hints cheating

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in April that actress Minnie Dlamini's alleged ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, recently trended on social media when he hinted about cheating.

The medical doctor shared a video on Sunday with the words, "I'm sorry Brian, I'll never cheat again," as if it were something that someone else said.

South Africans took to Maphepha Ndaba's post to comment on the doctor's latest Instagram post.

