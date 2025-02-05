Media personality and actress Minnie Dlamini recently hinted on her Instagram story that she wants her divorce to get finalised

This comes after her surgeon Dr Monaisa confirmed their romance on his social media account

The celebrity doctor recently shared a photo of himself and the TV host in a since-deleted Instagram post

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Minnie Dlamini begs God for her divorce to be finalised, after confirming her romance with Dr Brian. Images: XGossipking

Source: Twitter

Former The Wild actress Minnie Dlamini wants to get divorced from her estranged husband, Quinton Jones as soon as possible.

Dlamini is currently in a relationship with celebrity surgeon, Dr Brian Monaisa, who confirmed their romance on social media in January.

Monaisa also took to his social media a week ago and shared a photo of himself and Dlamini in a since-deleted Instagram post.

In the post, he revealed that he was Dlamini's plus-one at a friend's 50th birthday party in Cape Town.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The TV host took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, 5 February to reveal that she's frustrated with being married.

"When all you want is to get divorced," read the message.

Minnie Dlamini begs God for divorce finalisation after confirming her romance with Dr Brian. Images: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

South Africans react to their romance

mams_sukinkwei replied:

"I’m such a fan of this relationship. It’s making so much sense to me! "

mambuyazio4 responded:

"Mina ngijabuliswa ukubona umkhaya wami ejabulile. (I am happy to see my home girl happy). She deserves all the happiness."

LondiMtshali2 said:

"If you dare break Minnie's heart, you'll have me to deal with. Take very good care of her."

Queen_roshnee replied:

"I love love them Minnie and Dokotela. So beautiful I pray your relationship lasts forever."

Sallykhambule responded:

"Oh wow. May the good Lord bless your relationship with my favourite @minniedlamini. She is a queen. Please go counselling and principle of marriage. May God be your rock."

Minnie Dlamini begs God for divorce finalisation. Images: Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa

Source: Twitter

Dr Brian Monaisa confirms the relationship

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that actress Minnie Dlamini topped social media trends when her surgeon boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, shared photos of them on his Instagram story.

The celebrity doctor also made headlines when the mother of his one-year-old, Neema Aloyce accused them of betraying her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News