The South African media personality Minnie Dlamini had many netizens curious on social media

This was after several pictures of the TV presenter looking all cosy with her new alleged man and celebrity surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa

A friend close to the alleged couple said that they started off as friends, and as soon as they were single, they decided to be romantically involved

Minnie Dlamini was all cosy with her new man. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini has been divorced from her former husband, Quinton Jones, for years. Many South Africans have been eager to see whether the media personality would find love again.

Who is Minnie Dlamini's new alleged man

The South African media personality had social media buzzing after pictures of her cosied up with her new alleged man, celebrity surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa.

Earlier, a friend of the alleged couple shared with Zimoja that their relationship started off as them being genuine friends and later moved to something romantic after they both became single.

The friend also mentioned that there wasn't any cheating from them as they started their relationship after leaving their previous partners.

The friend said:

"They were both in relationships, and they were genuine friends, and we all spent a lot of time together. It just happened naturally when both of them became single. There was no extramarital affair or cheating, just people who had a great time together as friends."

Minnie Dlamini's new alleged man, Dr Brian Monaisa. Image: @drbrianmonaisa

Source: Instagram

Who is Dr Brian Monaisa

Dr Brian established himself as a prominent figure in the field of surgery, earning recognition for creating beauty transformations for some of the country’s top stars. He was appointed the head of plastic surgery at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, specialising in complex reconstructive cases.

His expertise was further highlighted when he received the "Best Clinical Paper by a Registrar" award at the APRSSA Congress for his groundbreaking work in limb reconstruction. Additionally, he secured the runner-up position at the Bert Myburgh Research Day at WITS Medical School for his research in cosmetic surgery.

