Rachel Kolisi, who celebrates her 35th birthday today, enjoyed her special day with a workout session at the gym

Her birthday this year is also her first as a single woman since announcing her split from rugby star Siya Kolisi

For the past few months after ending their marriage, Rachel has shared posts regarding healing, noting that it is not a linear process

Birthdays are typically spent with loved ones to mark another year of life. However, so far, Rachel Kolisi celebrated her first birthday as a single woman by embracing her independence and spending the day doing something she enjoys.

Rachel Kolisi turns 35

To celebrate her 35th birthday, Rachel spent some time at the gym, which is not uncommon for the mother of two.

The businesswoman posted that she had her first workout session with Georgia Bage, a personal trainer at FitFreak Training in Cape Town, which she seemed to enjoy.

Take a look at the screenshot Rachel posted on her Instagram Stories below:

Rachel and Siya Kolisi announce divorce

21 January 2025 marks the first birthday Rachel celebrates since announcing her split from her ex, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, on 22 October 2024. The pair were together for eight years and share two children, Nicholas and Keziah Kolisi.

In an Instagram post that surprised many, the former couple noted that ending their marriage was a mutual decision coming from "a place of love, respect, and understanding."

While the couple have not shared the reason for their divorce, allegations have been floating around on the internet.

Days before the above announcement was posted, a young woman shared her alleged suspicions about the Kolisis' marriage.

In a TikTok video, she named a few local male celebrities who were allegedly unfaithful to their spouses. The names included Siya, Oscar Mbo, Kabza De Small, and Kelvin Momo.

In her post, she said the rugby star was "allegedly in some girl's DMs (direct messages)."

Rachel Kolisi opens up about healing journey

Despite the heartbreak Rachel may have faced since her split, she has continued to post online, mainly showing her healing journey throughout the festive season.

Taking to TikTok, the fitness fanatic shared snippets of the healing process, whether it be riding a horse, visiting the local gym, or simply breaking down.

She told app users:

"Healing is not linear. Trust the process."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Briefly News wishes Rachel a happy birthday as she embraces her challenges and continues to inspire the nation.

