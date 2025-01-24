Rachel Kolisi, who celebrated her 35th birthday on 21 January, received spoils from Siya Kolisi's brother Liyema

Describing him as a "thoughtful gentleman," Rachel showed Instagram users what the working man bought her for her special day

Other than gifting her with sweet treats, Liyema also posted a heartfelt birthday message dedicated to his mother figure

Rachel Kolisi shared what Siya Kolisi's brother got her for her birthday.

Source: Instagram

While relationships may fall apart, the bonds formed with an ex-spouse's family can remain in surprising and heartwarming ways. In Rachel Kolisi's case, she received a custom-made gift from her ex's sibling, showing their love for each other continues to grow.

Rachel Kolisi's gift from Liyema

On Tuesday, 21 January, businesswoman Rachel Kolisi celebrated her 35th birthday. While the day excluded her ex-husband, Siya's brother Liyema ensured that he made her day special.

On her Instagram Stories, Rachel shared that Liyema spoiled her with a cake and cupcakes. However, they were no ordinary sweet treats.

The black-and-gold-themed cake featured a calendar marking Rachel's birthday, and five cupcakes honoured the woman of the moment. Three cupcakes had pictures of Rachel, one boasted her name, and the other said Happy Birthday.

In a separate post, the mother of two wrote:

"@offlame_g [Liyema] is a working man now, so he couldn't join the birthday celebrations on Tuesday but came home to surprise me with this. The most thoughtful gentleman ever."

Take a look at the sweet treats in the picture below:

Liyema spoiled Rachel with sweet treats for her special day.

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi's brother pens birthday message

Besides the literal sweet gift, Liyema also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Rachel on his Instagram Stories.

Uploading a picture of himself and the birthday hun, who adopted him and his sister Liphelo after their mother's passing, he wrote:

"Words cannot express how grateful I am to have you as a mother figure and the role you play in my life. I love you so much. May God bless you with many more years and many more memories."

