A South African mom shared a video of her young son passionately singing a sad love song, sparking emotional reactions online

The boy's heartfelt performance left many online users both amused and touched, with some cracking jokes

The viral clip sparked conversations about how deeply kids connect to music, even when they're too young to fully understand the lyrics, with parents sharing their own stories and observations about their children's musical preferences

A South African mom has stirred emotional reactions online after sharing her concerns over her young son's unusual choice in music.

A mother's TikTok video showcases her son singing a heartfelt, sad song.

Woman worries about her son singing a sad love song

Taking to her social media account under the handle @lisathemlili_h on 5 July 2025, she shared a glimpse into her day with her boy as they drove in the car.

@lisathemlili_h captured the boy passionately singing the melancholic track "If the World Was Ending, I Wanna Be Next to You (Die with a Smile)", a fictional duet between pop icons Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

In the viral clip, the boy can be seen singing with heartfelt intensity, eyes closed, as he performs the lyrics about love, loss, and the end of the world. His mother, who shared the video on TikTok, can be heard in the background expressing disbelief and concern, asking:

"Who hurt my baby?"

The emotional depth of the boy’s performance left many online both amused and touched. While some users cracked jokes.

The clip has since gone viral, with parents around Mzansi chiming in to share similar experiences of their children singing surprisingly emotional or mature tracks, sparking conversations about how deeply kids connect to music, even when they’re too young to grasp the full meaning.

Watch the video below:

SA is amused by the boy's antics

The online community took to the comments section to crack jokes as they were entertained by the little boy's antics.

Dazzling creations said:

"Nobody hurt him, I disagree. They hurt the mother, and she played it on repeat until the poor child knew the lyrics."

Shotsww added:

"Mxaaaa, they dumped him for another kid with better crayons."

Breehly Madea expressed:

"He even closed his eyes uya fokofa ngempela."

Sinelizwi Gili commented:

"But there's no sadness in his face, it looks like, bro has moved on."

Palesa Ngakane replied:

"Girl, you broke him with your music."

Moshoeshoe shared:

"My nephew will sing it to the top of his lungs and set it on repeat. I fell in love with the song the day his cat died, and wow, it was really painful watching him sing along with tears and a trembling voice."

A mother shared a video of her son singing a sad song on TikTok. Image: @lisathemlili_h

