It has been quite an eventful couple of days for primary school teachers as they dealt with unhappy kids

One boy was even captured on the video trying to escape the walls and premises of the school

The online community reacted to the moment, with many laughing at the little boy's actions

A boy hilariously tried to escape on his first day of school. Images: @ngwana.meadowlands02, @skynesher

Schools opened earlier this week. While this might have been a relief to many parents with grown-up kids. Well, it was not the same for parents with toddlers starting school.

And it was definitely a challenge for teachers who had to stay with the kids throughout the day. Many teachers in the lower grades had to deal with kids throwing tantrums, screaming, and even trying to escape the school premises.

A TikTokker @ngwana.meadowlands02 shared a hilarious moment of one kid trying to escape on his first school day.

The video was taken in a classroom, many kids are crying in the background, and teachers are busy trying to handle the stressful situation. But what took the cup was one kid who wanted to escape the closed classroom. The kid climbed on the burglar like Spider-Man.

See the boy trying to escape

TikTokkers are in stitches

The clip got over 51k views, with many online users laughing at the back-to-school shenanigans.

@user7139666633226 said:

"Future president iyabaleka."

@Sinothabo Primrose Ncube shared:

"My daughter cried on her first day at school l cried as well and wanted to take her back home"

@Mlungisi commented:

"Mandela trying to break out of Robben Island"

@sdodgerwrote:

"When he becomes a doctor or lawyer one day..show him this video "

@user3887599696063 said:

"Prison Break "

@Luntu Cawu commented:

"I was a Grade R Teacher years ago.January is so hectic/ painful ..was ended up crying also cz one kwakala 1 whole class iyakala.ndibancedise kemna."

@panda said:

"Spiderman "

Boy put up a fight on the first day of school

In another story, Briefly News reported about a boy who fought with his mom on his first school day.

@veld_tie took to her TikTok account to share her experience with her boy starting his first day at the big school. In the video, the young boy is happy on the way to school. The war started when it was time for his mother to leave him at the school. The boy put up quite a fight.

