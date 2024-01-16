One mother took to TikTok to reveal the condition in which she picked up her daughter on her first day at school

The lovely lady shared before and after clips to show people what she was dealing with

People had a good laugh and let the mother know that she had the best first day at school

It’s that time of the year again when parents prep their kids for school only for them to return the opposite of how they left.

A woman took to TikTok to showcase how she sent her little girl to school versus how she returned. Image: @Lilithayonela

Baby's girl's shenanigans

The first day of school is different for every child. One girl had such a great time that she returned home in an extra pair of clothing, and her mother had to share the evidence on social media. Mzansi is in stitches.

Twitter user @lilithayonela dropped her baby girl off at school, looking fabulous in her pink dress. When she went to collect her toddler from pre-school, she had no shoes or socks on, her hair was in a mess and she was dressed in a different set of clothing.

The mom took to TikTok showcasing the before and after videos to let fellow parents know what she was dealing with. But the little girl was not even bothered and kept on talking. How entertaining! The video has gathered over 783K views, thousands of likes and many comments.

She captioned her post, saying:

"What I sent to school vs what came back, I'm finished."

Watch the video below:

SA has jokes about tot's condition after school

Junice said:

"Everybody talking abt the outfit, I am just concerned, where are the socks and shoes?"

Londiwe Duma Mntambom joked, saying:

"Is that even the same kid??"

King wrote:

"The real meaning of 'I had fun at school'."

Fr.Vuyo poked fun at the baby girl, saying:

"What I ordered vs what I got."

Bronwyn Impondo Solomons added:

"I think your child was switched at school."

