Mother sends kids to school in TikTok video

@hopemothomogolo, a mum on TikTok, showed people the last woman she had with her kids before they went to school. The woman was standing upstairs with her son and baby girl before she gave them their lunch money.

The video of the daughter hoped that they were each getting R100, but the mum laughed her off, saying the siblings have to share.

South Africans gush over cute family

Many people enjoyed watching the video of the mother and her kids. A lot of netizens commented that the woman looked like she was living a good life

olerato said:

"Your daughter is drop dead GORGEOUS!"

Lizzy Maluleke wrote:

"When they misbehave they tell them 'Go upstairs to your room!'"

Ndi commented:

"The life I want my future kids to have."

Poosay was envious:

"Please adopt me hle."

Jiádose gushed:

"No cause this is goals."

Netizens love to see happy families

Many TikTok viewers are always happy when they see children having good relationships with their parents. One woman went viral after spoiling her daughter rotten on her birthday.

