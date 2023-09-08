A schoolgirl decided to dance up a storm with her friend, and they both got a lot of attention from online users

The two went viral as many people enjoyed watching their groovy moves and left kind comments about their dancing

Netizens commented on the video, and many could not stop raving after seeing what they had in store for viewers

One young lady and her friend became TikTok viral sensations. The two friends were dancing to one of the latest amapiano beats.

The video received over 50,000 likes. People commented on the video and were brutally honest about the young girls' dancing skills.

School kids dance in TikTok video

@2shelley.kim1 posted a video of students who were dancing with each other. The girl friends nailed the viral beat in the video as they moved in sync.

Watch the video below to see them groove:

Mzansi peeps applaud girls' dance video

Many people said they were entertained after watching the girls' dance routine on TikTok. Netizens were raving about how well they moved together. Some peeps commented their fave was between the two.

Charmaine Gregg wrote:

"You guys look so cute"

zama matshona commented:

"Such a cute duo."

pretty browns9 wrote:

"I love what I'm seeing fr."

Andrego gushed about one of the girls:

"Yesss Shelleyyyy."

Sad added:

"The hunnies with the knee braces are ELITE yoh!! I know cause i used to be one!"

TikTok dances video goes viral

Online users enjoy watching people who can dance. People raving over five students who nailed a routine together.

