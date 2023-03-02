A cool group of school kids from Mondeor High School in Johannesburg went viral for dancing together

One of the students is only known as Big Boy on TikTok thanks to his videos that get attention because of the smooth dancing he often shows off

The TikTok video of the five schoolmates impressed people as they uploaded them for dancing effortlessly

A clip showing five schoolchildren at Mondeor High School showed why South African schoolkids are known to be good dancers. In the video, all the kids nailed the moves as though they were one.

Five Mondeor High School students in Joburg got together to deliver an amazing dance that entertained Mzansi.Image: TikTok/@t.habang.ww

Source: UGC

People turned to the comment section to share their opinions about the dance video. Mzansi netizens were mainly interested in the young man who people said looked like Kaya 959 radio personality Sol Phenduka.

5 Mondeor High School students create TikTok dance craze

A video by @t.habang.ww shows him and other students who attend Mondeor High School in Johannesburg nail a video by dancing together. The boys in the video had to move in perfect sync and said that it took them 30 minutes to get the job done.

South Africans applaud Joburg schoolboys for bringing heat to the dance floor

Many people were fawning over the boys, especially @sguche, who people paid special attention to. He is fondly known as Big Boy, who posts dance videos on TikTok and is popular with his effortless swag.

TinyLeeM commented:

'We all looking at one guy, and he's killing it."

Pebetse commented:

"Just because he's here I stayed."

uyena commented:

"The relief that they did it."

Sego_Lopez commented:

"Big man, effortless movement."

Dowski Magalefa commented:

"Dlala wena Sol Phenduka."

thabocwera commented:

"Sol Phenduka."

Jada commented:

"It’s the chubby guy for me."

Zana8011655 commented:

"The Big Guy Salute And You Other Guys."

Siyah N Langa commented:

"No sweat for Sdudla, effortless."

