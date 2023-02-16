Two kids in their school uniforms went viral on TikTok for their epic dance on TikTok and people could not enough

The children completely impressed Mzansi as online users compared the two groovy friends

The video of the two pupils got over 20,000 likes and thousands of comments from amazed people

One school kid gained popularity on TikTok for dancing with his schoolmates. Online users loved seeing how the young boys in the video moved so effortlessly.

Two school boys went viral after doing a let dance routine. Image: TikTok/ @fat.boy.pretties

Source: UGC

The boys got millions of views as they impressed countless people with their swagger. People even had jokes about one of the boys, who many said looked like Podcast and Chill host Sol Phenduka.

TikTokker dances with schoolmate and goes viral

A high school student posts dance videos on his TikTok. The young kid nicknamed Big Boy by peeps was dancing with his friend. The dancing duo blew the internet away. Watch the amazing dance video below:

South Africans rate school kids' dance moves

Mzansi loves good dancers, and people could not get over both children's moves. TikTok users complimented the boys on being in sync.

Lee wrote:

"Dlala Sol Phenduka. [Dance]"

Naledi Amy Rammala commented:

"Am I the only person who watched the big guy only because wow."

Katrice Rene commented:

"Big boy is too smooth."

Busquests commented:

"Smooth."

Gigi_LeFlair commented:

"My boy on the right smooth with it."

josephsarkodie343 commented:

"Moving like water."

410BmoreJO commented:

"Big man is smooth with it, props to you both."

Shayna Noelle commented:

"Big boy was hella smooth with it!"

Limpopo matrics do flawless Barcardi dance, leaves SA impressed in viral clip

Briefly News reported that a recent viral video showed Currro high school students from Polokwane having fun. The group of girls were doing the popular Bacardi dance challenge.

People immediately recognised their dance moves as Bacardi and could not stop fawning over them.

A TikTok video got thousands of views as people were amazed to see Northen Academy High School learners doing Bacardi, a dance move popular on the app. In the video, they executed the routine with great ease.

Source: Briefly News