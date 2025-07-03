Who is Nikhil Kamath's wife? All about his love life and past romances

Nikhil Kamath's wife and his personal life have remained a topic of fascination. The Indian entrepreneur married Amanda Puravankara in 2019, but divorced in 2021. He has since dated prominent women in the entertainment industry. Nikhil has described himself as a 'relationship junkie.'

I get into trouble every time I talk about relationships… But I like being in relationships. I am like a relationship junkie.

Nikhil during the W.T.F event on October 1, 2024 (L). Amanda on April 21, 2020 (R). Photo: @nikhilkamathcio on Instagram, @BeingYou on Facebook (modified by author)

Kamath was previously married to Amanda Puravankara for about three years.

for about three years. His ex-wife is the Executive Director of Provident Housing Limited.

Nikhil is now reportedly dating Rhea Chakraborty.

Before his relationship with Rhea, he dated former Miss World Champion Manushi Chhillar.

Nikhil Kamath's profile summary

Full name Nikhil Kamath Gender Male Date of birth September 5, 1986 Age 38 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Shimoga, Karnataka, India Current residence Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Height 5 feet 11 inches Weight 70 kg (approx) Father Raghuram Kamath Mother Revathi Kamath Siblings Nithin Kamath Relationship status Dating Partner Rhea Chakraborty Profession Investor and entrepreneur Net worth $2.6 billion Social media Instagram Facebook

Exploring details about Nikhil Kamath's wife and relationship history

Although Nikhil Kamath is not currently married, he was previously married to Amanda Puravankara. They tied the knot in April 2019 in a ceremony in Florence, Italy. The wedding was presided over by a Bengaluru priest.

The couple parted ways in 2021, and the reason for the split has never been revealed to the public.

Nikhil as Chief Guest at Bangalore University’s convocation on October 26, 2023. Photo: @nikhilkamathcio on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Nikhil Kamath's girlfriend?

Nikhil Kamath is reportedly dating popular Indian actress Rhea Chakraborty. The duo, rumoured to have linked up in 2024, sparked romantic speculation after they were spotted enjoying a bike ride in Mumbai in August 2024.

They were later spotted attending a party adorned in black outfits after arriving in the same car. Despite the speculations, Nikhil Kamath and Rhea Chakraborty have remained silent about their relationship.

Nikhil on July 23, 2024 (L). Rhea Chakraborty at an event on June 26, 2025 (R). Photo: @nikhilkamathcio, @rhea_chakraborty on Instagram (modified by author)

A look into Nikhil Kamath and Manushi Chhillar's relationship

In 2021, after ending his relationship with Amanda, Nikhil dated Manushi Chhillar, an influential model, actress, and the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant.

Although they kept the relationship private, they were photographed attending a temple in Rishikesh.

Additionally, during the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Doha, Kamath and Manushi were spotted in Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The Indian entrepreneur had also reportedly moved in with Manushi.

Nikhil on February 11, 2023 (L). Manushi with an award on December 23, 2017 (R). Photo: @nikhilkamathcio, @manushi_chillar on Instagram (modified by author)

Nikhil Kamath and his elder brother, Nithin

Nithin Kamath, 45 years old as of June 2025, was born on October 5, 1975. He grew up alongside his younger brother, Nikhil.

Nithin acquired a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from the Bangalore Institute of Technology.

He is a renowned entrepreneur and stockbroker who began trading stocks at 17 and later co-founded Zerodha in 2010 with his younger brother.

Nithin has received numerous accolades and was named the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 for his innovative brokerage model at Zerodha.

Nikhil at Bangalore on March 21, 2024 (L). Nithin during a workout session on March 30, 2025 (R). Photo: @nikhilkamathcio, @nithinkamath on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is the wife of Nithin Kamath?

Nithin Kamath's wife is Seema Patil, and they have a son, Kiaan. They exchanged vows in 2008, six years after they met in 2002 while working at Ranjan Pai's call centre. Recounting their first meeting, Nikhil wrote on X,

Seema and I met while working night shifts at Ranjan Pai’s call centre called Dial M (Manipal group) back in 2002. It has been 20+ years of ups and downs, and the relationship has been crucial for whatever personal and professional success I have had.

Did Nikhil Kamath's wife have cancer?

Nikhil Kamath's wife was not diagnosed with cancer. However, his older brother's wife, Seema Patil, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in November 2021.

A year after the diagnosis, she was declared cancer-free, and her husband took to social media to share the news. Nithin captioned,

Seema is now cancer free. We celebrated by running the super fun Devils Circuit last week, along with a few others from @zerodhaonline. 1 year from diagnosis to surgery to chemotherapy to radiation to back to full fitness.

Seema and Nithin during the EY Entrepreneur Awards on Mar 6, 2025 (L). Seema during the Devils Circuit run on Dec 12, 2022 (R). Photo: @nikhilkamathcio, @nithinkamath on Instagram (modified by author)

Trivia

Nikhil Kamath, age 38 as of June 2025, was born on September 5, 1986, in Shimoga, Karnataka, and grew up in a middle-class family in Udupi.

He has a net worth estimated at $2.6 billion .

. Nikhil has expressed that he is unwilling to have kids, claiming they are a huge responsibility.

His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, is a talented Indian actress and founder of the Chapter 2 podcast.

podcast. Nikhil shares a close bond with his older brother, Nithin, and they co-founded Zerodha.

Conclusion

Although not currently married, Nikhil Kamath's wife as of 2021 was Amanda Puravankara, whom he met in 2019. The Indian entrepreneur later dated former Miss World 2017 champion Manushi Chhillar. Nikhil is currently in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty, with whom he has been spotted several times.

