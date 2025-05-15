Who is Bobby Deol's wife? Meet Tanya Deol, entrepreneur and designer

Following recent rumours that Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya Deol, slapped Kareena Kapoor during the filming of Ajnabee, fans have been curious to uncover more about her. She is a prominent entrepreneur and designer and owns a furnishing store.

Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya first met at Mumbai’s iconic Italian restaurant, Trattoria. Photo: @iambobbydeol on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol have been married since May 30, 1996 .

. They have two sons, Aryaman and Dharam .

. Tanya is the daughter of Devendra Ahuja, a prominent banker.

Tanya Deol's profile summary

Full name Tanya Ahuja Deol Gender Female Date of birth January 24, 1976 Age 49 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Mumbai, India Current residence Mumbai, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 50 kg (approx) Father Devendra Ahuja Siblings Munisha and Vikram Relationship status Married Husband Bobby Deol Children Aryaman and Dharam Deol Profession Entrepreneur and designer Net worth $35 million

Who is Bobby Deol's wife?

Bobby Deol is married to Tanya Deol, a renowned Indian entrepreneur and designer. She is best known for being the costume designer in several Indian films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Nanhe Jaisalmer: A Dream Come True.

Tanya and Bobby have been married since 1996. Photo: @iambobbydeol on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Tanya Deol's age and early life

Tanya Ahuja (aged 49 years as of 2025) was born in Mumbai, India, on January 24, 1976. Her father, the late Devendra Ahuja, was a multi-millionaire banker. She completed a diploma in interior design, which later became her profession.

Tanya has two siblings, a sister named Munisha and a brother named Vikram Ahuja. Her siblings made headlines after their late Devendra Ahuja reportedly excluded them from his will. This was after the siblings had a longstanding dispute with their father, as they never supported his decisions.

However, Vikram explained their beef during a 2010 interview with the Times of India. He said,

I am devastated. I was told by one of my uncles that it was on Agarwal and my sister Tanya’s insistence that I was not allowed to perform my father’s last rites. We may have had professional differences, but never personal. He was my father and I loved him dearly.

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol (L) and his wife Tanya Deol during Bollywood actor Karan Deol's bridal ceremony, ahead of the marriage in Mumbai on June 16, 2023. Photo by Sujit Jaiswal

Source: Getty Images

Bobby Deol and Tanya Ahuja's relationship timeline

Bobby Deol and Tanya Ahuja met when they both happened to visit Mumbai's iconic Italian restaurant, Trattoria, at the same time. It was love at first sight for Deol, who pursued Tanya until she eventually fell for him too.

Bobby Deol later invited Tanya for a date at the same hotel, where their relationship began. Recalling their first encounter, Tanya once said,

And then, a while later, he called me up. It was at some absurd hour at night. And I was fast asleep. So I pick up the phone and I say to him, 'I'll call you tomorrow'. He says, 'you don't know who I am?

The Indian celebrity couple exchanged their vows on May 30, 1996, and have since welcomed two children. Aryaman Deol was born in 2002, while Dharam was born in 2004.

During the third edition of SCREEN Live, Bobby expressed his happiness to his wife Tanya. He said,

She’s my woman, my life, everything. She is the best thing that could have happened to me. I met her, I chased her… she was from South Bombay, she didn’t give me any attention, but I still chased her.

How many wives does Bobby Deol have?

The Gupt star has only one wife, Tanya Deol, and there are no reports of the top actor being involved in other marital relationships. Tanya and Bobby have been married since 1996.

Bobby is an Indian actor and a member of the Deol family. In a recent interview, Deol credited his wife for his successful Bollywood career. He said,

I am a very broad-minded person. I never stopped my wife from working, or subdue her, or make her feel less about herself. I am what I am because of my wife.

Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya at the premiere of the film Khatta Meetha in Mumbai on July 22, 2010. Photo by Yogen Shah

Source: Getty Images

What is the age gap between Bobby Deol and his wife?

Bobby and his wife have a 7-year age gap. Bobby Deol, 56 years old as of 2025, was born on January 27, 1969, while Tanya, 49, was born on January 24, 1976.

Why did Bobby Deol's wife slap Kareena?

Tanya reportedly slapped Kareena Kapoor after an altercation began when Tanya Deol assisted Bipasha Basu with her costumes for the film Ajnabee. Kareena allegedly had an issue with Tanya's help for Bipasha, which led to a heated argument. Neither of them has confirmed nor denied the allegations.

What does Tanya Deol do for a living?

Bobby Deol's wife is a prominent businesswoman and designer. After acquiring a diploma in interior design, Tanya Deol established a luxury furnishing line. Additionally, Tanya has worked as a costume designer for Bollywood films such as Jurm and Nanhe Jaisalmer.

Bobby credits his wife, Tanya, for his successful Bollywood career. Photo: @iambobbydeol on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How rich is Tanya Deol?

According to GQ India, Tanya Deol's net worth is estimated at Rs 300 Crore, equivalent to $35 million. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her successful career as a prominent designer and inheritance from her late father. Her husband, Bobby Deol, has an estimated net worth of Rs 66.7 crore, equivalent to $7.8 million.

Trivia

Tanya is the daughter of the late Devendra Ahuja, a multi-millionaire banker who was a key figure in Centurion Bank and 20th Century Finance Company.

After her father's demise, she inherited a property and business empire worth over Rs 300 crore.

Her dad passed on in 2010 due to a cardiac arrest.

She has stood by Bobby through his career highs and lows, and he credits her as his constant support and backbone.

Despite Tanya's high-profile marriage and a rich family background, she is known for maintaining a low public profile.

Bobby Deol's wife is Tanya Deol, a prominent entrepreneur and designer best known as the daughter of prominent Indian banker, the late Devendra Ahuja. She and Deol have been married for over two decades and are parents to Aryaman and Dharam.

