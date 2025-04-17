Meet Vini Raman: Glenn Maxwell's wife and accomplished pharmacist

Glenn Maxwell's wife, Vini Raman, has shown unwavering support for the cricketer and that support is unmatched. On their wedding day, she vowed to continue holding him up, saying:

I promise to stand by you through the highs and lows, to forever be your number one fan, and to always listen when you excitedly talk about your day on and off the course. It does not matter where life takes us as long as we have each other.

Glenn and Vini at the 2020 Cricket Australia Awards (L). The couple during the 2024 Cricket Australia Awards (R). Photo: Graham Denholm via Getty Images, @vini.raman on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Glenn and Vini first crossed paths when he was 25 and she was 20 .

and she was . For their first date , the couple went out to watch Anchorman 2 .

, the couple went out to watch . One of Raman and Maxwell's weddings occurred in Australia , and another in India .

, and another in . They welcomed a son in 2023.

Vini Raman's profile summary

Full name Vini Raman Gender Female Date of birth 3 March 1993 Age 32 years old (As of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Melbourne, Australia Current residence Melbourne, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Asian Religion Hinduism Alma mater Monash University Height 5'3" (160 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Glenn James Maxwell Children 1 Parents Venkat and Vijayalakshmi Raman Siblings Madhu Raman Profession Pharmacist, social media personality Social media Instagram

Vini Raman's parents are Tamil Brahmins

Vini (32 as of 2025) was born on 3 March 1993 in Melbourne, Australia. Her parents, Vijayalakshmi and Venkat Raman are natives of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

Vini has an older sister, Madhu Raman, who, in 2023, penned her a heartfelt birthday message that read:

Happy birthday, Vini. Life is so much fun with you in it. I am lucky to have a day-one bestie and someone I call with funny, good, or bad news.

Vini Raman with her husband Glenn Maxwell. Photo: @vini.raman on Instagram (modified by author)

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's love story began at a Melbourne Stars event

The duo met in December 2013 at a cricket game. Glenn was participating, and she was a spectator. At the time, he was a player in the Big Bash League. On 3 August 2017, Raman sparked dating rumours after she posted a photo alongside the sportsman.

Although many considered this a soft launch of their relationship, Maxwell's frequent appearance on Vini's page solidified something was brewing between them. On 4 February 2018, she took to Instagram to reveal that the only thing that could come between them was their favourite game.

We are the best of friends until Jenga comes out.

An Indian-themed engagement and two weddings across different continents

After dating for about three years, Maxwell popped the big question in 2020. On 14th March, Vini posted a picture from their engagement party on Instagram alongside the caption:

Last night, we celebrated our special day, and I gave my fiancé a glimpse of what our wedding will look like. Shout out to our families and friends for gracing our event.

Pharmacist Vini Raman and cricketer Glenn Maxwell during their 2022 wedding ceremony. Photo: @vini.raman (modified by author)

The couple had their Christian wedding in Melbourne on 19 March 2022 and a Tamilian-style Indian wedding in Chennai eight days later. A year later, Raman took to Instagram to celebrate their first anniversary. She wrote:

One year later, I am still latching on to you!

The couple welcomed their child after suffering a loss

On 11 May 2023, Raman announced she was expecting a son with her husband via an Instagram post that read:

Maxwell and I are thrilled to share that our rainbow baby is due September 2023. I know how it feels to see such posts and wonder when your time will come. So, I am sending love to couples struggling with fertility and loss.

Vini Raman and Glenn Maxwell welcomed their son, Logan Maverick Maxwell, on 11 September 2023.

Vini Raman is a certified pharmacist

The cricketer's wife attended Monash University, where she earned a degree in pharmacy. She reportedly launched her career at PharmaSave in November 2020.

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman and during the 2025 Cricket Australia Awards at Crown Palladium. Photo: Graham Denholm

Raman has worked at Monash Health since April 2021. Beyond her medical career, the celebrity wife is an Instagram sensation with 255k followers as of 16 April 2025.

FAQs

Glenn and Vini have enjoyed marital bliss for three years. Here are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

Is Vini Raman an Indian?

The celebrity spouse is a Melbourne-based pharmacist of Indian descent. She is an Australian national by birth.

How old is Glenn Maxwell?

Maxwell (36 as of April 2025) was born on 14 October in Kew, Melbourne, Australia. His parents, Neil and Joy Maxwell, raised him alongside his two siblings, Lisa and Daniel. Glenn played junior cricket for the South Belgrave Cricket Club.

Why is Glenn Maxwell so famous?

The cricketer is widely recognised for his right-arm off-break deliveries and ability to make unconventional shots, including reverse sweeps.

Does Glenn Maxwell have a child?

Glenn and his wife share a child. In September 2024, Vini celebrated her son's first birthday with an Instagram post that she captioned:

Just like that, Logan is one. This weekend is for celebrating him with many gifts, cakes and chaos.

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman during their Indian-themed wedding. Photo: @vini.raman (modified by author)

What is Glenn Maxwell's net worth?

According to GQ India, Maxwell is worth $13 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious sporting career, which includes lucrative contracts.

Cricketer Glenn Maxwell often cites the mother of his son, Vini Raman, as one of his greatest cheerleaders. The pair, who met in 2013, tied the knot nine years later in Hindu and Christian customs. They are considered a power couple in the sports and pharmaceutical industries.

