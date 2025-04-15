Exploring Nicolas Cantu's career: Voice of Gumball and beyond

Nicolas Cantu expressed his desire to be an actor at 7. Although he participated in most school plays, his talent soon became too big for the small stage. At 10, the on-screen star left the life he knew in Texas behind and moved to Los Angeles to hone his skills. Did the sacrifice ultimately pan out?

I had a passion for film from a young age. Some achievements in art have the power to inspire. However, you can only create something inspirational by tapping your creative energy.

Key takeaways

Nicolas is best known by his pseudonyms Junky Janker and TheCAN2Network .

and . He made his acting debut voicing Diego Márquez in Dora and Friends: Into the City!

Cantu is widely recognised for voicing Gumball Watterson in The Amazing World of Gumball .

. The actor was nominated for a Young Artist Award in 2019.

Nicolas Cantu's profile summary

Full name Nicolas Cantu Gender Male Date of birth 8 September 2003 Age 21 years old (As of April 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican Religion Christianity Alma mater Stone Oak Elementary School Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Pansexual Marital status Single Siblings 2 Profession Actor, internet sensation, ex-animator Years active 2014-present Net worth $1.5 million Social media YouTube

Nicolas Cantu's parents are natives of Mexico City

Although various sources report Mexico City as Nicolas' birthplace, he shed light on his early life and background in a February 2021 interview with LatiNation, saying:

I was born in Austin and raised in San Antonio, Texas. However, I relocated to Los Angeles, California, in 2014 to pursue my acting career.

Cantu's mother is a social worker, while his dad is a lawyer. Nicolas is the second of three sons, having two brothers, Matias and Sebastian.

Becoming the Gumball voice actor and other roles

Nicolas made his career debut in 2014, starring in several TV commercials, including one for the San Antonio Spurs.

In 2017, he bagged the role of voicing the title character in The Amazing World of Gumball Cartoon Network series. Cantu replaced American actor Jacob Hopkins, who had played the part since 2014, during the fifth season. Below are some of his acting and voicing roles on television:

Year Title Role 2016-2017 Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Rowan Freemaker (voice) 2016-2019 The Powerpuff Girls Additional voices 2019 Sydney to the Max Dominic 2020-2021 The Walking Dead: World Beyond Elton Ortiz 2022 Oddballs Smooth Jason 2024 Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Dante (voice)

How long did Nicolas Cantu voice Gumball?

The actor played this role for about two years (2017 to 2019). During the series' eight-episode 2020 spin-off, he was replaced by Duke Cutler as his voice had changed due to puberty.

Insights into Nicolas Cantu's film career: Voicing the Ninja Turtles' leader

Junky Janker launched his film career at 14 with a voice role in the 2017 Nickelodeon film Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie. Five years later, he portrayed Hark in The Fabelmans.

In 2023, Nicolas bagged a voicing role on Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's animated superhero film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Speaking about his character Leonard during a July 2023 interview with Critqal, revealing:

Leo is the group's strategist. Despite being a teenager, he envisions being part of New York's best and most famous crime-fighting team.

In February 2024, Cantu told Wonderland Magazine of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem:

If I could use three words to describe the film, they would be knee-slapping, action-packed and turtle-action.

Nicolas Cantu's wears many hats: YouTube and gaming careers

The Unicorn star created his YouTube channel on 1 August 2016. Although Cantu has not posted content on the platform since 2020, he has 415,000 subscribers as of 10 April 2025.

His most popular video dates to 2019 and boasts 2.1 million views. Additionally, Nicolas is a gamer who is a big fan of Fortnite and Minecraft.

A net worth reflecting Nicolas Cantu's successful acting endeavours

According to We Got This Covered, the Raven's Home star is worth $1.5 million. He reportedly earned between $200,000 and $300,000 for his role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and $70,000 for The Fabelmans.

FAQs

In 2021, Cantu appeared on an episode of The Rookie alongside Nathan Fillion. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Nicolas Cantu?

The American Born Chinese star (21 as of April 2025) was born on 8 September 2003. He is of Mexican descent.

What is Nicolas Cantu's sexual orientation?

Nicolas came out as pansexual via a tweet in December 2022. Nonetheless, he keeps details about his dating life under wraps.

What is Nicolas Cantu doing now?

The actor's most recent role was voicing Tommy in the 2025 adult animated television series Common Side Effects.

From a young age, Nicolas Cantu nurtured the desire to be an actor, and at 12, he began to carve out his career in the industry. Today, he boasts 47 acting credits, including a voice role in The Amazing World of Gumball.

