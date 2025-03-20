Is Kiowa Gordon married? Everything about his love life and dating history

Kiowa Gordon is an American actor best known for playing Embry Call in The Twilight Saga. In addition to his well-known career, many are curious about his relationships, leading to the frequently asked question: Is Kiowa Gordon married? The actor has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight, fuelling speculation among fans.

Key takeaways

Kiowa Gordon has been active in Hollywood since the late 2000s.

He is a member of the Hualapai tribe.

Despite his fame, the actor prefers to keep his love life private.

Kiowa Gordon's profile summary

Full name Kiowa Joseph Gordon Date of birth 25 March 1990 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Berlin, Germany Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American-German Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Camille Nighthorse Father Thomas Gordon Siblings Seven Children Kaili School Cactus Shadows High School Profession Actor, producer, musician Social media Instagram

Who is Kiowa Gordon?

Kiowa is an American actor best known for his role as Embry Call in The Twilight Saga film series. He was born on 25 March 1990 in Berlin, Germany and was raised in Arizona by his parents, Camille Nighthorse and Thomas Gordon.

Kiowa's acting career took off when he was cast in The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), which led to further roles in films and television series, including The Red Road and Dark Winds. His work often highlights Indigenous representation in Hollywood. In a 2018 interview with ICT news, Kiowa shared how his journey into acting began:

In 2008, I moved to Cave Creek, Arizona, and took an acting class in my new high school and had a lot of fun with it. My mom has been into acting since I could remember as well. We love to watch movies too, even bad ones, to learn from them. Then from there, I was on the verge of graduating, and I got the opportunity to audition for The Twilight Saga: New Moon. After I booked the gig and finished filming, I moved to L.A. to pursue my acting career further.

Is Kiowa Gordon married?

The famous actor has kept his personal life quite private. There have been rumours suggesting that Kiowa Gordon’s wife is Jodi Lynn Cockrell. However, investigations reveal no credible evidence supporting this claim, and no public records or social media activity link them together.

Who is Kiowa Gordon’s girlfriend?

As of March 2025, Kiowa is reportedly single, though he continues to keep his personal affairs away from the public eye. The actor's most publicly known relationship was with Kaiulani Ashley Camuso. Since then, there has not been significant public information regarding his dating life.

Who is Kiowa Gordon's daughter?

The American entertainer has a daughter named Kaili, who was born on 8 August 2013. He has shared glimpses of his life with her on social media, showcasing their strong bond.

Frequently asked questions

What is Kiowa Gordon's age? The popular musician is 35 years old as of 2025.

The popular musician is 35 years old as of 2025. Where is Kiowa Gordon from? He was born in Berlin, Germany and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

He was born in Berlin, Germany and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What ethnicity is Kiowa Gordon? He is of mixed ethnicity. He is a Native American of Hualapai heritage and is a citizen of the Hualapai Tribe of Northern Arizona. Additionally, he has European ancestry.

He is of mixed ethnicity. He is a Native American of Hualapai heritage and is a citizen of the Hualapai Tribe of Northern Arizona. Additionally, he has European ancestry. Who is Kiowa Gordon’s partner? The actor's current relationship status is private; his last known partner was Kaiulani Ashley Camuso, with whom he shares a daughter, Kaili.

The actor's current relationship status is private; his last known partner was Kaiulani Ashley Camuso, with whom he shares a daughter, Kaili. What is Kiowa Gordon doing now? Since 2022, the actor has played Jim Chee in the AMC series Dark Winds.

Since 2022, the actor has played Jim Chee in the AMC series What is Kiowa Gordon's height? The German-born entertainer is 5'10'' or 178 centimetres tall.

The question "Is Kiowa Gordon married?" remains unanswered, as the actor keeps his personal life private. While there have been rumours about his relationships, there is no confirmed evidence that he is currently married.

