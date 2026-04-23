On Thursday, 23 April 2026, Nota Baloyi took a swipe at Zimbabwean women’s hygiene during an online discussion about washing underwear in the shower

The Music Pulse co-host reacted to a clip of Sara Jane Ho speaking on Chinese hygiene on the series Mind Your Manners , now known as Hot Water

Nota's comments divided social media, with some mocking him by referencing his failed marriage to Berita Khumalo, while others rejected his claims as false and offensive

Nota Baloyi claimed Zimbabwean women do not wash their underwear in the shower. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has taken a shot at Zimbabwean women’s hygiene.

Since his divorce from his Zimbabwe-born wife, Berita Khumalo, Nota Baloyi has often made statements that are critical of Zimbabweans.

Days after taking shots at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s mother, the Music Pulse Podcast co-host shifted his focus to Zimbabwean women’s hygienic practices.

Nota Baloyi shades Zim women's hygiene

On Wednesday, 22 April 2026, an X (Twitter) user shared a snippet of Sara Jane Ho, opening up about Chinese hygiene on the Daytime Emmy-nominated Netflix talk series Mind Your Manners, now known as Hot Water. The post was captioned:

“Basic Hygiene, a lot of Black South African women do this, and even Black men do this. (At least the ones I know). Chinese and South Africans are the same in this regard, separated by citizenship, united by hygiene🧼 🧽 🚿 😌🤘🏾. 🚫Izinyemfu🚫”

In the clip, Sara Jane Ho explained that many Chinese girls are taught by their mothers from a young age to wash their underwear in the shower as soon as they remove it.

“Women in China, we always wash our underwear in the shower. As soon as our underwear comes off, we're washing it in the shower. And that's just something that we've grown up as little girls. Our mothers taught us that,” Sara Jane Ho.

Watch the video below for Sara Jane Ho’s full comment:

As South Africans reacted to the video, Nota Baloyi joined the conversation with a jab at Zimbabwean women.

Baloyi claimed that Zimbabwean women do not wash their underwear in the shower and only adopt such hygiene habits after learning from South African women. The post was captioned:

“Zim girls don’t do this until South African girls teach them…”

See the post below:

Peeps react to Nota Baloyi's comment about Zim women

Nota Baloyi’s comment quickly spread online and triggered a flood of reactions. Some people mocked Nota by bringing up his failed marriage to Berita, suggesting he was speaking from personal experience. Others dismissed his claim outright, while some joked that he had accidentally exposed too much about his past relationship.

Here are some of the comments:

@danny_wadiLion said:

“Your ex-wife, you mean😉💯”

@XviThe37418 disagreed:

“Lol bro that's a lie.”

@mandongomanee remarked:

“You married one of them. We believe you.”

@freanky4fingers said:

“That's why we don't date Zim girls. Why would you teach a grown woman hygiene?”

.@learntmylesson2 asked:

“@lavidaNOTA are you inadvertently telling us she used to leave skid marks? 😭”

Peeps reacted after Nota Baloyi took a jab at Zimbabwean women. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi makes alarming allegations against Somizi

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Nota Baloyi made some startling allegations against Somizi Mhlongo on an episode of Music Pulse that aired on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

South African social media users responded to Nota's bold claims, seemingly siding with him.

Source: Briefly News