Nota Baloyi recently opened up about an incident he claims happened during his trip to Zimbabwe

The controversial podcaster alluded to not being welcome in the country and shared a bizarre story of being given a deadline to leave; however, social media users were not convinced

Mzansi unpacked Nota's allegations in the comments section and questioned the truth in his claims

Nota Baloyi shared his experience of visiting Zimbabwe. Images: lavidaNOTA/ Twitter, Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It seems that South African podcaster Nota Baloyi may have been blacklisted by another country after sharing his experience visiting Zimbabwe.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page on Monday, 20 October 2025, the former music executive alleged that he had been given a deadline to leave after arriving in the country.

"When I went to Zimbabwe, they gave me five days to leave."

Nota, who was married to Zimbabwean-born singer Gugulethu "Berita" Khumalo, claimed that a note had been written on his passport as a sort of reminder for when he was expected to leave the country..

Nota Baloyi claims he was only allowed to stay five days in Zimbabwe. Image: lavidaNOTA

Responding to one of his 150,000 followers who challenged his claims by stating that upon arrival in Zimbabwe, your passport is simply stamped without question, Nota responded:

"That's nonsense; you fill out a form, and they interview you."

This comes after Nota's visa to travel to the United States was revoked by the Department of State due to his social media post about Charlie Kirk, in which he allegedly expressed approval of his assassination.

With thousands of interactions on his post, social media users weighed in on Nota's claims in the comments section.

Read Nota's post below:

Africans weigh in on Nota Baloyi's claims

Online users challenged Nota's statement in the comment section. Read their messages below:

valezinhumwe said:

"They don’t give you five days; you tell them the days you want to stay. Stop lying."

DrivekultureS wrote:

"I have never been interviewed or questioned by Zim immigration; they hand you a form, or you do it online. I'm a very frequent traveller to Zim as I have business interests there. They always give me 30 days, not five."

JfnTraders wasn't buying it:

"GOAT, you're such a liar. They ask you how many days, and the maximum you can get is 90. People who don't travel will believe this, that's the sad part."

Social media users slammed Nota Baloyi's claims about Zimbabwe. Image: lavidaNOTA

Svosve_Mukange added:

"You lie too much. If the Zim authorities didn't like your presence, they would have sent you back on the next available flight to SA. They wouldn't have given you even a single day."

PrinceMzet posted:

"That's why your visa was revoked, you lie too much, always chasing likes."

theoneminuteguy slammed Nota Baloyi:

"Eish, Nota and lying are best friends. Zim, just like any other SADC country, gives a maximum of 90 days without a visa. This is why they ask what you came to do and the number of days you expect to stay. Just like in South Africa."

