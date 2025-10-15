Nota Baloyi had his visa revoked by the United States State Department after allegedly celebrating Charlie Kirk's death

Nota Baloyi took to his X account and responded after the United States cancelled his visa

His response sparked mixed reactions, with social media users schooling Nota Baloyi

Nota Baloyi responded after the US banned him from their country. Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon, lavidanota/Instagram

Source: UGC

Outspoken podcast host Nota Baloyi has broken his silence after the United States revoked his visa for allegedly celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk.

On Tuesday, 13 October 2025, which would have been Kirk’s birthday, the United States State Department revoked visas from people who allegedly celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk. The US State Department catalogued a few examples of people who had their visas revoked, and Nota Baloyi was among the list.

Baloyi allegedly mocked Americans who were grieving the loss of Kirk. See the post announcing that his visa had been revoked below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nota Baloyi reacts after US visa gets revoked

Nota Baloyi swiftly responded to the announcement by the US State Department that his visa had been revoked.

In a move reminiscent of his apology when the South African Human Rights Commission threatened to take him to court, Nota Baloyi apologised for his comment.

In a post shared on his official X account on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, Nota Baloyi also shared a screenshot of his full apology, which was posted on Facebook. The post was captioned:

“I would like to make it known that I unconditionally apologise to all those who felt my post was insensitive and ill-timed in any context. I have noted the reactions and responses of no more than 10 comments to a post, which I feel were prompted by the state department’s announcement.”

In a subsequent post, Nota Baloyi announced that he had deleted the comment that landed him in hot water. He defiantly vowed to continue ‘exposing the lies’ and suggested that he was exercising his right to freedom of speech as protected by the US Constitution’s First Amendment. The post was captioned:

“The post has been deleted, but the First Amendment protects the truth. I will keep exposing the lies. Charlie Kirk was no friend of South Africa, but not an enemy either; he was misled about us, like he was when he supported Israel!”

Briefly News has reached out to Nota Baloyi for comment and will update the article when he responds.

SA weighs in after Nota Baloyi's visa gets revoked

In the comments section, several South Africans urged Nota Baloyi to return home. Others mocked Nota Baloyi for apologising.

Here are some of the comments:

@divandreyer asked:

“The First Amendment is for US citizens. Are you a US citizen?”

@ZizinjaAbelungu mocked:

“What a coward 🤮🤮🤮”

@Lisathe_first urged:

“Come home, buddy.”

@_Bitnation_ laughed:

“So quick to say sorry 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Nota Baloyi's apology after the US revoked his visa sparked reactions. Image: Michael Schwartz/Getty Images, lavidanota/Instagram

Source: UGC

Trevor Noah jokes about Charlie Kirk’s death

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah received criticism on social media for his comments about Charlie Kirk's passing.

South Africa-born businessman Elon Musk weighed in on comedian Trevor Noah's remarks about Charlie Kirk. Social media users took to X over the weekend to comment on Noah's jokes and Musk's response.

Source: Briefly News