Teboho Mokoena has revealed how a disciplinary issue created intense scrutiny and stress for him over several months

His participation in a key qualifier sparked controversy that threatened South Africa’s chances on the global stage

The midfielder described the experience as deeply challenging and emotionally draining

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena has finally spoken about the suspension controversy that nearly jeopardised South Africa’s place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mokoena, a key and consistent performer for Bafana Bafana, found himself under scrutiny after being fielded against Lesotho in March, despite being suspended.

Having received two yellow cards earlier in the Group C qualifiers, his appearance triggered FIFA sanctions that briefly put South Africa’s hopes for qualification in doubt.

Despite the tension, Hugo Broos’s squad showed resilience, drawing 0-0 with Zimbabwe before securing a crucial 3-0 victory over Rwanda. A concurrent defeat for Benin against Nigeria ensured South Africa topped Group C, guaranteeing their first World Cup appearance since 2010.

Mokoena reflects on a challenging period

Speaking candidly about the ordeal, Mokoena admitted the situation took a heavy emotional toll:

"People were blaming me because of the two yellow cards. It was the toughest six months of my career. I was not allowed to speak about it. I was going through a lot, and honestly, I was not okay.”

The 27-year-old’s honesty sheds light on the pressures athletes face beyond the pitch, even as Bafana Bafana celebrate their long-awaited return to football’s biggest stage.

SAFA responds to points deduction controversy

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has also addressed the public outcry over the points deduction in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. South Africa was stripped of three points after fielding Mokoena while he was suspended for the March 2025 qualifier against Lesotho in Polokwane.

Jordaan acknowledged the seriousness of the administrative oversight but called for a measured response while the association investigates how the error occurred. With the team having secured an automatic qualification spot, the focus has now shifted to ensuring such mistakes are not repeated.

Despite the team securing a place in the competition, there are still calls for people involved to be sanctioned or sacked. Still, Jordaan, in a recent interview, claimed SAFA has closed the matter and is looking ahead to the competition.

He told the media that SAFA will not dwell on past mistakes but instead focus on preparing for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this December 2025 and next year’s FIFA World Cup campaign.

FIFA President sends a heartfelt message to South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino extended his congratulations, acknowledging South Africa’s return to the international spotlight.

Bafana Bafana’s qualification not only reflects their growth on the pitch under Hugo Broos but also reignites hope and excitement among South African football fans, signalling the start of a new era of national pride and international competition.

