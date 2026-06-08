One morning sighting had golfers and wildlife lovers doing a double-take at a popular golfing course

The course offers an experience unlike most golf destinations, with visitors needing to stay alert for more than just the usual hazards on the fairway

While many loved the sighting, others raised questions about whether they would feel safe playing there

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Lions spotted walking freely on golf course. Image: Skukuza Golf Course/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Golfers at Skukuza Golf Club received another reminder of why the course is often described as the "wildest golf course in the world" after two lions were spotted casually walking across the fairways on Monday morning.

The golf course, located inside Kruger National Park, shared photographs of the sighting on its Facebook page on 8 June 2026. Captioning the post, the club wrote:

"When we say 'wildest golf course in the world,' we mean it. 🦁 Spotted this morning: two lions casually walking across the fairways at Skukuza Golf Club."

Skukuza Golf Course is found inside Kruger National Park. Image: @Skukuza Golf Club/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Where golf meets the wild

Skukuza Golf Club offers one of the most unusual golfing experiences in the world. Situated inside Kruger National Park, the nine-hole course is unfenced, allowing wildlife to move freely through the area. Golfers can encounter animals such as impalas, warthogs, hippos, buffalo, and even elephants while making their way around the course.

Because the course lies within a Big Five reserve, strict safety rules are in place. Players are advised not to approach animals and may be asked to pause or abandon a hole if dangerous wildlife is nearby. The unique setting has made Skukuza a bucket-list destination for golf enthusiasts looking to combine a round of golf with a genuine safari experience.

View the Facebook post below:

Visitors recall memorable encounters with wildlife

The sighting created excitement online, with many South Africans sharing memories and speaking on whether they would be brave enough to tee off alongside the predators. This is what Mzansi said on the Golf Club's page:

Michelle wrote:

"I always think of the beautiful late Jen Hulett, who lived in the Sabi Sands when our kids were young."

Hugh Guntrip reflected:

"We have the privilege of playing there every year, wouldn't miss it."

Yvonne Basson said:

"The best course to play. Always something exciting to see."

Samanyanga Stars asked:

"How safe is it to play Golf in this course?"

Jim Gouws responded:

"That's why you sign an indemnity before you play."

Estelle Coetzee simply wrote:

"Not saved."

More Briefly News Stories on Kruger National Park

A Hoedspruit-based wildlife photographer recently shared practical safety tips for visitors to Kruger National Park, reminding tourists to respect wild animals, keep a safe distance, and avoid taking unnecessary risks while enjoying wildlife sightings.

Following the murders of two tourists in Kruger National Park, South Africans called for stronger border security and better-maintained fences, with some speculating that gaps in the park's perimeter could be contributing to criminal activity and poaching.

Police arrested four suspects in connection with the murders of a Mossel Bay couple in Kruger National Park, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the shocking crime.

Source: Briefly News