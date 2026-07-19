Faith TV founders André and Jenny Roebert are divorcing after 34 years of marriage, with Jenny saying she filed on “biblical grounds”

The couple built a global Christian media empire through Faith TV, which reaches millions of viewers around the world

The divorce proceedings involve 13 companies, trusts and legal entities linked to their ministry and business interests

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Jenny Roebert confirmed that she and André Roebert were separating. Image: Solomon Izang Ashoms

Source: Facebook

South African televangelists André and Jenny Roebert are ending their 34-year marriage, leaving members of their global Christian community stunned.

Jenny confirmed the divorce in an emotional social media video shared on Friday evening, revealing that she had filed for the separation on what she described as “biblical grounds”.

Why Jenny Roebert filed for divorce

The Faith TV founder said she and her children had experienced serious difficulties over the past two years, with the last 18 months being especially challenging. However, she did not disclose details about the issues she referred to.

Despite the pain surrounding the separation, Jenny said her family had chosen forgiveness and would continue moving forward in faith.

“I will always love you. I will always serve the Lord with all my heart,” she said while addressing André.

According to electronic court records reviewed by Rapport, Jenny filed the divorce application on 30 June 2026.

While the court documents do not provide details about the reasons behind the divorce, André is listed as the main respondent. The application also names 13 companies, trusts and legal entities connected to the couple’s business interests.

These include André Roebert Ministries, Faith Center USA, Faith Global, Faith TV USA, Marco Rentals, River Group Estate, Roebert Boat and Roebert Holdings.

The involvement of several entities suggests the divorce could involve a complicated financial separation as the couple untangles their shared interests.

The announcement follows confirmation from Faith TV’s “independent international councils” earlier in July that the couple had separated and were dealing with “serious marital problems”.

Following what the organisation described as “prayerful deliberation”, both André and Jenny were asked to step away from their roles as television preachers and take a sabbatical.

Jenny told supporters that while the divorce marked a difficult chapter, she remained committed to her faith and ministry.

She reassured followers that neither she nor her children would abandon their calling, saying they would continue following what she believes is God’s plan for their lives.

“I will not stop my ministry,” she said.

André Roebert and Jenny Roebert split. Image: Faith TV

Source: Facebook

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