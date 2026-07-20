After secretly navigating an intense eight-month medical battle, Nara and Lucky Blue Smith officially confirmed their daughter is in remission

Nara highlighted the deep grief of witnessing Whimsy's hair loss while spotlighting the massive financial toll cancer treatments take on families

As the couple takes life day by day, they are leveraging their online audience to support pediatric cancer charities and help others

Nara Smith revealed her 2-year-old daughter Whimsy’s cancer is in remission. Photos: @naraaziza

Source: Instagram

Lifestyle influencer Nara Smith has announced that her two-year-old daughter, Whimsy, is in remission after an intense eight-month battle against cancer.

In a recent Instagram video, Nara spoke candidly about the emotional toll of the diagnosis and the staggering financial burdens faced by families navigating similar challenges.

Nara's daughter's health update

Lifestyle influencer Nara Smith recently announced her two-year-old daughter, Whimsy, is in remission following a secret cancer battle.

The 24-year-old creator and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, kept the crisis private until doctors provided a clear prognosis.

On 18 July 2026, in an Instagram video, Nara said:

“Now that she’s finally in remission,it felt like I could find the words to share. The whole point of me sharing our experience was to shed light on what so many families go through and battle privately. Going through chemo treatments opened my eyes to how expensive medical care is, and what a toll it takes on families specifically.”

The post was captioned:

“Thank you🤍I’ve created a page to share other families' GoFundMe links! https://www.gofundme.com/u/nara-smith.”

The diagnosis

Nara revealed the ordeal began late in 2025.

“When we saw something suspicious on her, we took her to the ER, and they didn’t quite know what to make of it.”

She continued explaining in the video:

“So when we took her into our pediatrician, I just remember him going really quiet and calm and my heart dropped in that moment. I don’t know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom’s intuition, but the first thing that I felt was she has cancer.”

Following tests, doctors confirmed the disease had spread, requiring immediate chemotherapy.

Grief and hope

The influencer recently shared heartbreaking images of Whimsy losing her hair. She wrote alongside a video of the parents shaving Whimsy’s head:

“Cancer has a way of taking things you never realized you’d grieve. The day I ran my fingers through her hair, strands coating them, I realized I wouldn’t be brushing Whimsy’s hair much longer. It’s such a small thing, until it isn’t.”

She continued:

“It wasn’t just hair. It was the little curls I tucked behind her ears, the wispy strands that caught the sunlight, and all the ordinary moments I never imagined I’d miss. If sharing these pieces of our story helps even one family feel less alone, or encourages one person to learn more about childhood cancer, then this vulnerable part of our lives is worth opening. Today her curls are returning.”

Nara Smith at the Paris Fashion Show

In more Briefly News about Nara, the American-based South African content creator made waves on social media when she attended the Paris Fashion Show.

The popular model and content creator allegedly failed to impress South Africans on social media with her outfit at the Paris Fashion Show in March.

Source: Briefly News