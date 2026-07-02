Nara Smith has announced that her two-year-old daughter, Whimsy, was diagnosed with cancer

In an emotional video, the social media star detailed the moment they found out about the diagnosis and how they received support

The internet community rallied behind Nara and her family during this difficult stage in her life

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US influencer and Content Creator Nara Smith announced that her daughter had cancer. Image: naraaziza

Source: Instagram

Famous social media star Nara Smith announced that her two-year-old daughter, Whimsy Smith, was diagnosed with cancer.

In an emotional video, which was captioned, "Thankful for each and every nurse and doctor along our journey who helped us get through and out the other end," Nara detailed the journey.

Nara mentioned that her motherly instincts drove her to rush their daughter to the ER after noticing something odd. At the ER, they did not know what to make of it, so they went to their family paediatrician, who picked up the cancer.

Nara detailed the moment they were told about the cancer, saying her heart sank when the doctor went silent.

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"He calmly told us to take her to the closest children's hospital and have them evaluate her further. After tests, ultrasounds, and finally a biopsy, they immediately called us and said she had cancer and it had spread and that she needs to come and start chemo treatment immediately," she said.

Nara stated that this season of her life forced her to post less content and focus on her daughter's healing as well as caring for their other children. Smith shared that the purpose of making the video is to help the next person who might be going through the same ordeal as her family.

Watch the rest of the Instagram video below:

Fellow creators and fans send love to Nara and family

Below are some of the reactions and supportive messages from her followers:

kristy.sarah said:

"Sending so much love to your family."

raye shared:

"My beautiful superwoman friend."

averyywoods reacted:

"You’ve been so strong and a pillar of strength for your family. I’m in awe of how you’ve handled this so gracefully and privately. Thinking of you and the family always."

haleyybaylee stated:

"Sending so much love and strength to your family."

rachbeyerle was saddened:

"Oh, I’m so sorry. Praying for you and your family."

itsblitzzz replied:

"I’m so sorry you’ve been going through this. Wishing your family the best, and will be keeping you guys in my thoughts."

thetravelingcrawfords responded:

"Praying for your sweet little one, you, Lucky and the other lovelies! I can’t imagine how this must feel."

christinevienna shared:

"Sending every ounce of positive healing energy to your daughter. I am so sorry to hear this. I cannot imagine what you are going through as parents. Prayers for absolute healing for your precious Whimsy. Blessings of strength for you all."

US Influencer and Content Creator Nara Smith said her daughter was diagnosed with cancer. Image: naraaziza

Source: Instagram

Nara Smith's cookbook announcement side-eyed

In a previous report from Briefly News, an American TikTok user posted a video discussing Nara Smith and Onezwa Mbola's past feud and accusations. This followed allegations that the American influencer was copying the South African cook.

The user posted her hot take, which only added fuel to the accusations against Nara Smith, who was accused of copying Nara. Online internet users shared thoughts on the buzz about Nara Smith and Onezwa Mbola after they both released a similar offering to their fans.

Source: Briefly News