Acclaimed singer and lifestyle content creator Thabsie finally lifted the lid on the real reason she's not a mother yet

During a viral interview, the Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe singer spoke about her and her husband's feelings about being parents, saying they were on the same page

While she was open and honest in her answers, fans in the comment section expressed disapproval of the interviewers for asking such a personal question, noting the various factors that may contribute to some women not having children

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Thabsie opened up about the reason she is not a mother yet. Images: thabsie_sa

Source: Instagram

R&B sensation and lifestyle influencer Thabsie sparked a massive online conversation about modern marriage and motherhood after opening up about her decision to remain child-free for now.

Visiting the trending All the Smoke podcast on 26 June 2026 to chat about her career and life, the Again singer found herself on the receiving end of some highly personal questioning when the hosts asked why she doesn't have children. Rather than deflect, the singer chose to open up about her personal timeline.

Thabsie explained that her main focus has been building her brand, confessing she didn't feel truly ready to step into motherhood.

"I really wanted to focus on my career because I came into this industry very late at 26. I really wanted to make this work. I dedicate a lot of time and energy, and I just know that there wouldn't be space for kids in my space."

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The singer, who has been happily married to her husband, Thando Vokwana, for over a decade, revealed that, given where she is in her life right now, she isn't even entirely sure she wants children in the future. She shared that her partner is in total agreement with her.

"If it happens for us, it's cool, but if it doesn't, we're also so happy with our lives."

Thabsie explained that she and her husband are not yet ready to have children. Image: voks_85

Source: Instagram

Thabsie also subtly hinted that watching her close friends navigate the heavy, everyday challenges of parenting has influenced her decision to take her time before making such a massive lifestyle change.

While the singer's transparency was refreshing, the internet did not take kindly to the questioning. Netizens instantly rushed to the comment section to drag the podcast hosts, Tshego and BU Mthembu, for putting the musician on the spot. Fans slammed the duo for being highly invasive, with many pointing out that Tshego's heavy emphasis on asking "Why?" was uncalled for.

Angry social media users noted that a woman's decision or ability to have children involves deeply personal and sensitive factors, arguing that interviewers need to stop policing women's wombs.

Watch Thabsie's interview below.

Social media reacts to Thabsie's questions

The comment section erupted in criticism as online users slammed the hosts for raising such a sensitive question.

Happiness Lethabo said:

"This is a very sensitive topic! Don’t ask people such questions!"

HER reacted:

"This conversation is very uncomfortable."

preciousXEnhle wrote:

"We don’t ask that question, gents!"

Olerato was not impressed:

"Why the hell would they ask her 'Why'?"

Relebogile Lairi posted:

"That is such an insensitive topic, and why are y’all pressing?"

Emtee explains his marital status

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee revealing that he is still a married man.

Despite recently going public with his new relationship, the rapper explained what has held back the process of his being free from his marriage to the mother of his kids.

Source: Briefly News