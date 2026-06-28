Emtee recently shared insight into his highly publicised marital troubles with his ex-wife, Nicole Chinsamy

During a recent interview, the rapper alleged that his divorce was yet to be finalised because the mother of his kids was refusing to sign the papers, sparking a wave of chatter online

This comes after the rapper went public with his new relationship, which he and his new partner have been proudly flaunting on social media

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Emtee opened up about his divorce. Images: City_Press, MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

South African rapper Emtee has ignited another debate after sharing details about his highly publicised break-up with his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

On 26 June 2026, the rapper visited the All the Smoke podcast, hosted by Tshego and BU Mthembu, where he spoke candidly about his relationship with the mother of his kids.

During the sit-down, the Roll Up rapper was asked whether he was "officially divorced," to which he dropped a bombshell, claiming his ex was deliberately stalling the process of their divorce.

"She doesn't wanna sign the papers."

The couple had been married for about seven years after officially tying the knot in 2019. They had been together for over 10 years.

Over the years, people admired the rapper for being a family man, maintaining a marriage and a stable household despite the intense pressures and negative influences within the music industry. In an environment where celebrity relationships often crumble quickly, Emtee and Nicole's long-term bond was seen as a rare success story.

Emtee claims his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, is refusing to sign divorce papers. Image: Base101Official

Source: Twitter

However, the foundation of their marriage later crumbled following allegations of domestic abuse, marking the beginning of the end of their relationship.

Having recently been granted bail after allegedly violating a protection order Chinsamy had filed against him in 2023, the rapper revealed that not all is lost after managing to move on and find love again.

Briefly News previously reported that Emtee was in a relationship with another musician by the name Nandi Ndathane. During his interview on All the Smoke, he revealed that they had been dating for just over two weeks, though they had known one another for much longer.

He also maintained that his girlfriend, who proudly flaunts him on her social media pages, is the only person he believes has his best interests at heart, explaining that he doesn't even trust his lawyers.

Watch Emtee's interview below.

Social media reacts to Emtee's claims

The comment section erupted as followers shared their thoughts on Emtee's revelations. Read some of the reactions below.

bluestarz_sa asked:

"Why are you getting married, gents?"

rroomeo_ said:

"They will get back together."

donjuliano__ suggested:

"He needs to move all of his staff under his mama's name, everything, before the divorce."

promise_pronto claimed:

"This is revenge dating."

keepingthespiritchristian was shocked:

"Two weeks? I don't know, bro. And the pictures are all over social media."

mabura1hh said:

"My advice is don't get married."

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Emtee's arrest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to Emtee being arrested.

The broadcast veteran received urgent calls from concerned fans, pleading with him to step in and help the rapper before it was too late.

Source: Briefly News