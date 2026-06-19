Emtee has reportedly moved on from his highly publicised split from estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy and is being linked to a singer

Pictures from Emtee's "New Haircut, New Journey, New Energy" photo shoot showed the pair sharing cosy moments

The post sparked mixed reactions, with some fans jokingly comparing him to Jonasi Gomora from The Polygamist

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The identity of Emtee's alleged new bae was revealed. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

After dominating headlines for all the wrong reasons following the confirmation of his divorce from his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, Emtee has seemingly put his tumultuous relationship behind him. Reports suggest that the troubled rapper has found new love in the arms of a fellow musician, with photos of the new couple emerging.

This comes days after a highly publicised arrest that saw him spend a night behind bars before being released on a light R1,000 bail. The rapper also recently took to his official Instagram account to tease his new romance.

Photos of Emtee and his new girlfriend surface

TimesLive shared the first photos of Emtee and his alleged girlfriend, singer Nandi Ndathane. The pictures, from Emtee’s “New Haircut, New Journey, New Energy” photo shoot, show the couple in several cosy moments.

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See the photo below:

Pictures of Emtee and his alleged bae went viral. Image: Suppllied

Source: Original

The publication suggests that the two share a relationship that transcends professional boundaries. TimesLive reports that Nandi attended Emtee’s court proceedings at the Midrand magistrate’s court on 11 June 2026 following his arrest for allegedly breaching an order not to harass his estranged wife in person and on social media.

When asked whether she and Emtee were dating, Nandi reportedly denied it. Despite this, a source close to the two stars alleged that the two musicians are more than just friends or business colleagues.

The source alleges that Emtee and Nandi met when their manager introduced them in March. The two hit it off and made their relationship official in June.

“That’s his new girl, their manager, Hlubi Radebe, introduced them. They first met in March, but it was around June 2 when they seemed to make things official,” the source said.

SA reacts after Emtee teases new bae

On Thursday, 18 June 2026, Emtee teased his alleged relationship on his official Instagram account. The rapper posted a picture showing his feet alongside a mystery woman.

See the post below:

The post sparked a flurry of reactions online. While some were convinced that Emtee and Nicole Chinsamy had reconciled, others jokingly compared him to Jonasi Gomora from The Polygamist.

Here are some of the comments:

skyfreturns joked:

“Jonasi The Hussla.”

savageaxe_sa said:

“Only to find out they got back together 😭”

fabian_dowskii advised:

“Delete, bro. Stay low a bit.”

tammy_kota62 alleged:

“Every time he is about to drop something, there's always drama around his marriage. Don’t be surprised if they now back after the album they dropped as ATM.”

zamarh_mngadi joked:

“😂I think we need ashwangandha as his fans because wow!”

stimula.zava remarked:

“We all know her😭😂”

reekatalk555 joked:

“Emtee moving like Jonasi😂”

Emtee breaks silence after protection order arrest

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Emtee finally broke his silence after he was released on bail following his highly publicised arrest.

The troubled rapper was thrown in the slammer after he reportedly violated a protection order made against him by his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

Source: Briefly News