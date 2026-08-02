The Madlanga Commission played a recorded phone call between Drushantha Ramsamy and former IDAC head Andrea Johnson during its 30 July proceedings in Pretoria

The recording suggested Johnson appeared to explore options to shield Ramsamy from testifying, on the very day she was giving her own evidence to the commission

Sol Phenduka's stunned reaction to the clip sparked a wave of responses from Mzansi online

Sol Phenduka weighed in on a recording of a conversation between Andrea Johnson and Drushantha Ramsamy. Image: D_Molatoli/X, solphenduka/Instagram

Source: UGC

There are moments that stop you mid-scroll, and Sol Phenduka's reaction to an explosive audio recording played at the Madlanga Commission on Thursday, 30 July 2026, was exactly that.

During live proceedings in Pretoria, the commission played a recorded cellphone conversation between Drushantha Ramsamy and Andrea Johnson, the former head of IDAC. In the recording, Johnson appeared to be exploring ways to help Ramsamy avoid having to testify before the commission. What made the moment particularly striking is that the recording was played on the same day Johnson was sitting in the witness chair giving her own testimony.

What was caught on the recording?

The audio, broadcast live on eNCA, captured a candid and unguarded exchange. Ramsamy can be heard admitting she had stopped following the commission's proceedings because she was consumed with preparations for Blue Lights. She also confessed to knowing nothing about Section 27 or Section 28, describing herself as "dumb as two bricks." The conversation then shifted to frustration over how commissioners were treating witnesses, with remarks about judges making faces and laughing while people were still answering questions.

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Perhaps most damaging was Ramsamy's apparent awareness that the commission could expose those involved regardless, with her bluntly referring to the situation as a "shxt show."

Mzansi weighs in on Sol Phenduka's reaction

Sol Phenduka, who shared the clip on X, summed up the mood with two words:

"Jesus Christ!!!"

Watch the recording that stopped Mzansi in its tracks:

The reaction online was swift. Some found the whole thing darkly entertaining, while others raised more serious concerns.

@snazo_mabaso wrote:

"And after that they laughed 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Ohhhh I love madlanga commission."

@MoKings4 took aim at Sol's choice of words:

"Using the Lord's name in vain is a serious concern, Sol...especially considering the fact that you are always bashing the gospel. Keep the Lord's name out of your mouth, son."

@Brownsteezzy struck a more sober tone:

"Bro, I am genuinely concerned about this young lady's well-being. I don't think she quite appreciates how the top brass could view this as maleficent conduct on her part."

Sol Phenduka reacts to Vinicius Junior’s new face

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sol Phenduka sparked debate after responding to sports anchor Thomas Mlambo's take on Vinicius Junior's cosmetic procedure.

Vini Jr reportedly underwent a chin-defining treatment at a specialist clinic in Brazil following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News