Sunday, 2 August 2026 is the last day South Africans can register to vote in person at physical voting stations

The IEC hosted a live X Space session at 12:00 to answer questions about registration ahead of Proclamation Day

Over 23,699 voting stations opened nationwide across the weekend, backed by more than 48,000 deployed election officials

The IEC voter registration notice. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced that Sunday, 2 August 2026, is the final opportunity for citizens to register to vote in person ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections, marking the close of the Final Voter Registration Weekend.

To field public questions on the day, the IEC hosted a live X Space discussion at 12:00, covering voter registration, station locations, and what citizens need to know before Proclamation Day.

What the final registration weekend means

Across Saturday, 1 August, and Sunday, 2 August, a total of 23,699 voting stations opened their doors from 08:00 to 17:00. More than 48,000 trained election officials were deployed to assist first-time registrants, process address updates, and verify existing registration details.

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The IEC stressed that local government elections operate under a strict ward-based rule: voters must register at the address where they currently reside and can only cast their ballot at their designated voting district. Unlike national elections, municipal law does not allow voting outside a registered ward.

To support citizens who still needed identity documents before the deadline, the Department of Home Affairs extended its operating hours over the weekend to align with IEC station schedules nationwide.

Online portal and proclamation deadline

While 2 August marks the cut-off for in-person registration, the IEC's data-free Online Voter Registration portal remains accessible around the clock until Proclamation Day. The portal has already recorded more than 815,000 transactions, with 74% completed digitally, driven largely by young and female voters.

Once the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) officially proclaims the election date, the voters' roll closes automatically at midnight on that same day. No new registrations or address changes will be accepted after that point. The proclamation also activates the Municipal Electoral Code of Conduct, which enforces rules around fair political campaigning and prohibits the declaration of "no-go" zones.

View the IEC's registration announcement on Facebook below:

More on the 2026 local government elections

Briefly News recently reported on a teenager who boldly told President Ramaphosa he's coming for his position during the Mandela Day Walk and Run, amusing South Africans.

recently reported on a teenager who boldly told President Ramaphosa he's coming for his position during the Mandela Day Walk and Run, amusing South Africans. The African Transformation Movement cut political ties with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party ahead of elections, sparking mixed reactions online.

The IEC declared full operational readiness for the elections, with a record 620 political parties now registered ahead of the final registration weekend.

Source: Briefly News