The African Transformation Movement has provided an update on its political relationship with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party

ATM Secretary-General Thandisizwe Khukula also discussed long-standing claims about Jacob Zuma's role in the party's founding

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the ATM's decision, sharing mixed reactions to the news

The ATM has ended its political affiliation with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party ahead of the Local Government Elections. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ African Transformation Movement - ATM (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has formally ended its political discussions with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), sparking mixed reactions online.

ATM Secretary-General Thandisizwe Khukula announced the decision at a media briefing in Durban, where the party declared that it would contest the upcoming Local Government Elections alone.

Khukula also confirmed that while preliminary talks between the two parties had taken place regarding a potential cooperation or voting pact, those discussions produced no binding agreement.

"We wish to clarify and dismiss the perception that we have a political relationship with the MKP. We have no relationship with the MKP, and we are going to contest the upcoming elections independently," he said.

ATM dismisses Zuma founding claims

Khukula also took the opportunity to push back against a long-held public belief that Jacob Zuma was instrumental in the ATM's establishment. He described this as misinformation, stating that the party was founded by the 12th Apostolic Church leader, Professor Caesar Nongqungqa. The ATM was founded in 2018, the same year Zuma was removed from the presidency by the ANC.

For years, political observers speculated that the ATM was formed by a pro-Zuma ANC faction to weaken the ANC's parliamentary majority and position the party for a coalition. However, the ATM attracted only a small share of the vote in the 2019 general elections.

Social media users react to the split

The announcement drew immediate reaction online, with South Africans divided over the significance of the split.

@NathiRadebe_25 wrote:

"I support this. I left the MKP for the ATM, and I think that the two parties have nothing in common."

@Mutwanamba_SA commented:

"What happened to collaborating instead of competing? Julius Malema is always 10 steps ahead. He knows Zuma in and out."

Facebook user Akhile Gcume asked:

"Eh, cutting ties with the founder?"

Emanuel Maphothoma questioned:

"Does this mean they will stop the Phala Phala mandate also? Because it comes from uBaba."

Tsietsi Mametja offered his own interpretation:

"The truth is this ATM was given a mandate to take President Ramaphosa down, and they failed. So the old man from Nkaaaandlaa decided to do away with them."

ATM and MK Party file motions against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Briefly News reported that the ATM and MK Party took action against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The parties made the decision following the Constitutional Court's ruling on 8 May 2026 regarding the Phala Phala matter.

Both parties filed Motions of No Confidence against the President regarding the scandal centred around the theft from his farm.

Source: Briefly News