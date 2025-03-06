The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party and African Transformation Movement (ATM) are now working together

Jacob Zuma is a close friend of Caesar Nongqunga, the ATM’s funder and spiritual leader

South Africans are divided by the announcement, with some saying it's the end of the ATM's career

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party and African Transformation Movement have decided to work together going forward. Image: @FloydShivambu

South Africa’s political landscape is changing a little once more.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) have struck a deal that will see both parties working together.

As part of the agreement, the two parties will collaborate on all future community and parliamentary programmes and activities.

Why the MK Party and ATM are working together

The agreement comes after a meeting between Jacob Zuma and his long-time friend, Caesar Nongqunga.

Nongqunga is the Chief Apostle of the Twelve Apostles Church and is also the ATM’s funder and spiritual leader.

He is also a good friend of the MK Party leader, and during Zuma’s presidency, Nongqunga pledged that his congregants would support Msholozi.

It’s unclear as yet what the new arrangement would mean for the Progressive Caucus, the parties in the opposition benches in Parliament. The caucus includes the Economic Freedom Fighters, the National Coloured Congress, and the United Africans Transformation.

ATM not concerned about being absorbed by the MK Party

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula welcomed the decision, saying that they had no fears about being swallowed up by the MK Party. The ATM received 0.4% of the vote in the National Elections while the MK Party secured 14.58% support in 2024.

“We are not scared. Our view is that ATM is not going to be swallowed. Both parties are going to coexist; there is no party that is going to swallow the other,” he said.

South Africans split over parties’ decision

The announcement drew mixed reactions from social media users, with some praising the decision, while others said it was the end of the ATM’s political movement by doing so.

Those in favour of the agreement:

@Absolute_Kganki said:

“President Zuma is a political heavyweight, and President Zungula is a matured political cadre💚🖤💚.”

@Ndlombango added:

“This is a win for Black people. Zungula is unmatched.”

Tshepo Tika Motaung stated:

“Good. Black parties must unite. The enemy is working tirelessly against our country.”

@rkungoane said:

“Anyway, there was a rumour that Zuma was behind the formation of the ATM. So, this is not surprising. And besides, the ATM is a small party so joining MKP is not a bad idea. Others joined too.”

@TPeesto79 added:

“Well Done to both organisations. Things we love to see.”

Those against the formation:

@SthembiD said:

“Zungula was doing just okay on his own. Now he has just ended his political career.”

@Shimmypfarelo added:

“Just when I wanted to consider ATM as a party to vote for then they decide to mess up.”

@chiefcebo_ stated:

“Welele. You have just murdered yourself and your political career.”

@SNGU_94 exclaimed:

“Should be working with ActionSA ke, not those MK crooks.”

@nthakotshabala2 said:

“Only if ATM knows what they are getting themselves into. MK is a group of lying snakes.”

EFF wants nothing to do with MK Party

While the ATM are willing to work with the MK Party, the EFF doesn't want to work with Zuma's party.

Tensions between the EFF and MK Party began when Floyd Shivambu left the Red Berets to join MKP.

Briefly News reported that Julius Malema said his party wants nothing to do with Zuma's movement.

