The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) is planning to hold a peaceful protest against the Value-Added Tax increase

Jacob Zuma's movement is speaking to other members of the Progressive Caucus to hold a joint shutdown

South Africans are divided by the MK Party's plans, with some expressing concern it could become chaotic

GAUTENG - The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party are looking to make good their promise to bring the country to a standstill.

Prior to the budget speech, Parliamentary Whip Mzwanele Manyi promised that they would bring the country to a standstill if there was any Value-Added Tax increase.

While the Minister of Finance Enoch Gondongwana didn’t include the dreaded 2% VAT hike, he did include a 1 percentage point increase over the next two years.

MK Party approaches other parties

As Jacob Zuma’s party remains unhappy over the VAT increase, it has stated its desire to host a day of peaceful protest. The party made its intent known on Friday, 14 March. The MKP has approached other parties in the Progressive Caucus to discuss holding a joint national shutdown.

The Progressive Caucus is an alliance of parties that was formed in opposition to the Government of National Unity.

It currently consists of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) United Africans Transformation (UAT), African Transformation Movement (ATM), and the MK Party. It holds approximately 25% of the seats in the National Assembly.

Tensions between EFF and MK Party

While Zuma’s movement is trying to convince the other parties to join in on the shutdown, the relationship between it and the EFF.

The two parties haven’t seen eye to eye ever since Floyd Shivambu left the Red Berets for the MK Party. He was followed by many others who jumped ship from Malema’s organisation.

Despite the tension, Manyi said there needs to be a collective condemnation of the VAT increase.

"We want nothing to do with VAT because we are arguing that VAT on its own has got inherent inflationary pressures that it brings to bear."

South Africans divided by MK Party’s plans

The party’s plans have divided social media users, with some in support of it, while others remained cautious.

Makhayodwa Dipcy said:

“I'm not an MK member but I fully support this shutdown. Until when are South Africans going to be sucked dry to support foreigners in this country? The government keeps taking and taking from us even when they see we are holding on by a thread. We are struggling. It's hard, but our own government is milking us dry. Haaay ngeke, it's enough😡.”

Charles Petja stated:

“I said it before and I repeat, MK has got nothing more to offer but to cause disruption and chaos. They are failing dismally in Parliament as the main opposition party.”

Aldo Roux exclaimed:

“Take it to parliament.”

Manwadu Mpharalala added:

“Ubaba is not well advised. Not so long ago he wanted his membership in the ANC back.”

Katlego Rasebitse laughed:

“Hahaha, what a joke.”

Danie Fick stated:

“Cannot expect anything else from a criminal party. Mess up the country further

Thembi Mntambo said:

“A march for this purpose is something I look forward to joining.”

Andy Gough added:

“That's all they can do. Protest because they have nothing of value to add to the building of the country.”

EFF and DA united against VAT increase

Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters rejected the budget in its current form

The two parties, who don't always see eye to eye, expressed frustration at the inclusion of a VAT increase in the budget.

The 2025 Budget Speech didn't include a 2% Value-Added Tax increase but did feature a 1% hike over the next two years.

