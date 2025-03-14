The European Union announced a €4.7-billion in South Africa on Thursday, 13 March 2025

The Global Gateway Investment Package is to boost clean energy and vaccine manufacturing in SA

South Africans were divided by the news, with some saying that the EU was making a big mistake

The European Union announced a €4.7 billion investment in South Africa. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – The United States of America may have pulled all funding from South Africa, but the European Union (EU) is extremely keen to invest in the country.

The EU announced that it was assembling a €4.7-billion (R94-billion) investment package for the country. The “Global Gateway Investment Package” is to boost clean energy and vaccine manufacturing.

Package to boost strategic investment projects

The deal, which was announced at the 8th SA-EU summit in Cape Town on 13 March, was welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa who said it would boost strategic investment projects.

“The investment package covers areas such as critical raw mineral processing, green hydrogen, renewable energy, transport and digital infrastructure, local vaccine and pharmaceutical production, and resources for skills development,” he said.

President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, explained that the money was independent from the withdrawal of the United States and was a Team Europe effort. The US recently pulled out of the Just Energy Partnership, which was launched in 2021 to help emerging economies transition away from coal and other non-renewable energy sources.

You can view her statement below.

Von der Leyen expressed full support for SA’s G20 presidency amid the tension with the US. Members of the Trump administration boycotted G20 meetings, with Trump himself not yet committing to attending meetings at the end of the year.

“We are here today to strengthen the already close ties between our nations and our citizens. South Africa has a vital role on the world stage. You are a leading voice of the Global South, Von der Leyen said.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the 8th SA-EU Summit. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on investment package

The news drew mixed reactions online, as some felt the EU was making a mistake, while others viewed it as a reason why the country didn’t need US assistance.

Nthokolose Marope said:

“It shows EU doesn't listen to lies (misinformation) perpetuated by Whiteforum and Solidarity.”

Mike Lans added:

“Shame. It’s sad that the EU is so blind. Wait till they see the truth about the ANC and how they only line their own pockets and their racist policies.”

Gavin Daniels stated:

“Peanuts compared to what SA is losing in trade with the USA.”

Des Wilson claimed:

“EU is desperate to support a communist South Africa. You truly are stupid. South Africa is a mini Russia.

Sam Seabi said:

“Chest pains going to Elon and Donny Trump. Thank you, EU.”

D'Leane Richter added:

“While this is good for SA, I believe the DA should be involved because someone has to walk next to the ANC. We surely cannot allow itchy fingers to go to work.”

Rosemary Joyce stated:

“Pity there are no pills for stupid. They will squander the money.

