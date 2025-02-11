The president of the European Council Antonio Costa stressed the European Union's commitment to relations with South Africa

In the build-up to the South Africa-EU Summit which will be held in March 2025, Cossta expressed full trust in South Africa's leadership of the G20 2025 Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed Costa's vote of confidence and South Africans saluted Costa for his positive stance on South Africa

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

European Council president Antonio Costa saluted Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images and Mauro Pimentel/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African government secured the European Council president Antonio Costa's vote of confidence leading up to the South Africa-EU bilateral Summit in March 2025. President Cyril Ramaphosa appreciated his positive stance.

What did Antonio Costa say?

Costa tweeted on the @eucopresident X account that he had a phone call with Ramaphosa on 10 February 2025. This was in preparation for the bilateral 13th South Africa-EU Summit on 13 March. He highlighted the EU's commitment to deepen ties with South Africa, which it considers a reliable and predictable partner. He also said the European Union fully supported South Africa hosting the G20 Summit.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Read the X tweet here:

What did Cyril Ramaphosa say in response?

In response, Ramaphosa tweeted on his @CyrilRamaphosa X account said he welcomed the engagement he had with Costa. He remarked that Mzansi and EU shared the same democracy, equality, dignity and human rights values.

"I look forward to our South Africa-EU summit on 13th March 2025, to consolidate our strong bilateral partnership and to discuss regional developments as well as continental and global issues," he said.

Read the X tweet here:

Recent international relations developments

Costa's words come as a comfort to Ramapohosa and South Africans in the face of tense relations with the United States. Recently, US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status. He accused the government of seizing their land and committing human rights violations.

Antonio Costa is excited for the South Africa-EU bilateral summit. Image: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The United States' Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he would not attend the G20 Summit, which will be hosted in November in Johannesbu4g. He alleged that the government was seizing land.

South Africans' views

South Africans commented on Costa's tweet.

Mandy said:

"We appreciate your support as South Africans and on behalf of our president."

Corruption-Hater said:

"We, South Africans, appreciate your sane leadership during this time of insanity from the US."

Paradigm Shift said:

"We shall move forward together."

Not a Peace Officer said:

"We appreciate your assurance."

Zandi Thavethe said:

"Lord Prime Minister Elon will not be impressed by this. Expect sanctions and tariffs soon coming your way, Mr Costa!"

Trump's 25% steel tariff could affect SA

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Donald Trump announced that he would impose a 25% tariff on steel products. The tariff could affect countries like South Africa, Canada and Brazil among others.

South Africa exported steel worth over R8 billion in 2024 and the tariff could severely impact steel prices and could result in possible job losses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News