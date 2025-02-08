The United States government signed an executive order declaring that it would promote the resettlement of Afrikaners in the United States

US President Donald Trump's executive order, signed on 7 February 2025, accused the South African government of enacting a law designed to seize Afrikaners' land

The executive order further accused South Africa of undermining the United States' foreign policy, which poses threats to American interests and partners

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans welcomed US President Donald Trump's executive order extending refugee status to Afrikaners. Trump issued the order on 7 February 2025 slamming the Expropriation Act which President Cyril Ramaphosa signed.

What did the order say?

Journalist Athi Mtongana posted the executive order on her @AthiMtongana X account. The order accuses the South African government of signing countless policies designed to dismantle equal opportunity in employment, education and business. It added that the United States cannot support South Africa's commission of rights violations and undermining US policy, which "poses national security threats to our Nation, our allies, our African partners and our interests."

The order further accuses South Africa of taking an aggressive stance against Israel. This was after the South African government opened a case of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The order empowered the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security to take steps, consistent with US law, to prioritise humanitarian relief for Afrikaners in South Africa.

Soured relations between SA and the United States

President Donald Trump announced that all aid to South Africa has been halted after the Expropriation Act was signed, an announcement that the executive order reiterated

The US's Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he will not attend the G20 Summit after accusing South Africa of doing bad things to Afrikaners

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to Trump's announcement and denied expropriating land from South Africans

What did South Africans say?

South Africans slammed the order and some welcomed the US's decision to award Afrikaners with refugee status

Moses and AI said:

"This is enough proof that some racist South African is calling shots there in the White House."

Cllr Welekazi said:

"Afrikaners are not leaving South Africa. They won't survive without biltong and rugby."

Siphumlile Mcinga asked:

"When are the refugees leaving?"

soso Spayidile said:

"No Boer will leave privilege in South Africa and be refugees in the United States."

Hamza said:

"What an empty executive order. The highlight is that Boers can easily leave Africa for Africans. But the funny part is that despite their lies to Donald Trump that their land is being grabbed, they will not leave South Africa."

