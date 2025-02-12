Lobby group AfriForum dismissed the official opposition MK Party's treason case against them

The MK Party opened a treason case against AfriForum at the Cape Town Central Police Station

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the case will not cause sleepless nights and insisted that they represent the interest of the people

JOHANNESBURG — AfriForum says it is not intimidated by the treason case the MK Party opened against it on 10 February 2024.

What did AfriForum say about MKP's case?

AfriForum's CEO Kallie Kriel defended the organisation's stance on the Expropriation Act. The MK Party opened the case after United States President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order offering Afrikaners refugee status. Trump's Order slammed the government for signing the Expropriation Act into law and accused it of unlawfully seizing Afrikaners' farms. MKP deputy president Dr John Hlophe said AfriForum's lobbying foreign powers to act against the South African state was treasonous.

Kriel, in response, said the absurd charges will not cause the organisation sleepless nights. Kriel said civil organisations like AfriForum are duty-bound to scrutinise legislation and actions that jeopardise the welfare of South African citizens. He slammed the allegations that AfriForum is spreading misleading information about the Expropriation Act and said it has consistently presented factual information.

South Africans discuss

Netizens commenting on The South African's Facebook page shared their points of view.

Tracy Khatu said:

"The problem is that these are arrogant and think everyone is stupid."

Tsano Mhozi said:

"They are the ones who reported SA to Trump instead of challenging the case in court. Let them reap what they sow."

Bouga Koulibaly Mogorosi said:

"They wanted to do as they please and be left unchallenged."

Lukhanyo Rendal Matshaya Jakuja said:

"Let the courts decide."

Nceba Mantashe said:

"See you in court."

AfriForum rejects Donald Trump's offer for refugee status

In a related article, Briefly News reported that AfriForum rejected Trump's offer to resettle Afrikaner farmers in the United States after he signed his Executive Order granting them refugee status.

AfriForum said that Afrikaners want to stay and contribute to the growth of the country and do not want to relocate. Many called them out for their stance.

