The MK Party had opened a case against lobby group Afriforum at the Cape Town Central Police Station

The party's deputy president Dr John Hlophe addressed the media and said the case was related to the Executive Order US President Donald Trump signed

South Africans slammed the party and some called Hlophe out for opening a case as an impeached judge

The MK Party accused Afriforum of treason. Image: @MkhontoweSizwex

Source: Twitter

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The MK Party opened a case of treason against Afriforum after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order offering Afrikaners refugee status.

MK Party opens case

The official opposition opened the case at the Cape Town Central Police Station in Cape Town, Western Cape. Hlophe said the lobby group must be prosecuted for the alleged role they played in influencing Donald Trump's seemingly anti-South African stance. The party posted images of them opening a case on its @MkhontoweSizwex X account.

View the X tweet here:

What you need to know about the Executive Order

The Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola noted the Executive Order and said the order was founded on misinformation

Afriforum declined Trump's offer to resettle Afrikaners in the United States and said that Afrikaners do not want to leave

Economic Freedom Fighters President Julius Malema said the citizenship of Afrikaners who elect to relocate to the US must be revoked

John Hlophe opened a case at the Cape Town Central Police Station. Image: @MkhontoweSizwex

Source: Twitter

What did netizens say about the case?

South Africans shared different opinions on the case.

Matodzi Phosha asked:

"Did uBaba green-light this? We know Msholozi admires Trump and his ideologies."

Madubula said:

"Grand-standing. you guys don't know which battle to fight."

Alafriqis said:

"This criminal gang opening treason cases. With all those uniforms you think they would stop a coup."

Bracken said:

"This stokvel is just performing."

Dlamini TS said:

"Always coming late to the party."

Chamber of Commerce receives enquiries about relocating to the US

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Chamber of Commerce in the US received over 10,000 information requests from Afrikaner farmers who wanted to relocate to the United States.

The requests came after Trump signed the Executive Order inviting Afrikaners to be refugees in the United States. The Chamber of Commerce expressed concern that this could bring about an exodus of skills.

