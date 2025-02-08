The Economic Freedom Fighters issued a strongly worded statement condemning the United States President Donald Trump's executive order

The order granted Afrikaners refugee status and slammed the South African government for its policies, accusing it of discriminating against Afrikaners

In response, the Red Berets demanded that the citizenships of South Africans who identify as refugees must be revoked

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

The EFF said Afrikaners who will accept Donald Trump's offer must have their citizenship revoked. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Ting Shen / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) weighed in on Donald Trump's Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status. It said those who want to be refugees must have their South African citizenship revoked.

What EFF said about Trump's Executive Order

The Red Berets posted a statement on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account a day after Trump's Executive Order went viral on 7 February 2025. The EFF described Trump's actions as frantic and irrational and said the Executive Order is illogical. The party pointed out that on 4 February 2025, Trump signed an Executive Order freezing the admission of refugees.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The EFF strongly believes that the real reason for the Executive Order is Trump's opposition to the International Court of Justice case South Africa opened against Israel. The party called on the nation to consider strengthening ties with China, Russia and BRICS nations.

"South Africa must revoke the citizenship of any individual who assumes refugee status in the USA based on this Executive Order, as it would be a declaration of the belief that South Africa's laws which seek to promote equality and social cohesion are not in sync with such an individual's values," the party said.

View the X statement here:

What you need to know about the Executive Order

The EFF shared its views on Donald Trump's executive order. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netizens weigh in

South Africans discussed the EFF's statement.

Lindo Mnisi said:

"I love this statement and the suggestions articulated."

D asked:

"Does this maniac know what Russia and China's views on racialism and classism are?"

Polaris Kenya said:

"It seems like it's the only option left for South Africa. American imperialism is sweeping across the universe right now. Those who fold early lose."

Cuan Anderson said:

"BRICS is dead in the water."

Goldman Stax said:

"It's funny and a little ironic hearing the EFF calling Trump a maniac."

Marco Rubio won't attend the G20 Summit

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would not attend the G20 Summit to be held in Johannesburg in November.

Rubio, like Trump, accused the South African government of seizing land and committing human rights violations. South Africans were unmoved by his announcement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News