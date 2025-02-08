President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he will be sending a delegation around the world, including the United States of America

He said he wants to enter into formal engagements with President Donald Trump's administration sans negative public conflict

South Africans gave different opinions: some supported his move and others slammed him, accusing him of having no backbone

WESTERN CAPE — President Cyril Ramaphosa said he intended to deal with the United States formally and will not engage in mud-slinging. This was after US President Donald Trump announced that he would cut all aid to South Africa.

Ramaphosa speaks about Trump

According to Eyewitness News, Ramaphosa spoke at the Presidential Golf Challenge in Cape Town on 7 February 2025, a day after he delivered the State of the Nation Address. Ramaphosa said he considered the United States an important trade partner and intends to deal with the US formally and properly without public spats.

Ramaphosa also said he will not engage in public mudslinging and arguments with Rwandan president Paul Kagame, who recently accused him of deploying the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to protect his mineral interests.

South Africans debate

some South Africans commenting on Eyewitness News's X tweet criticised him.

Zamo KaMzilikaziKhumalo said:

"He should have done this before all the populist stunts."

G Monsta said:

"You told him you do not need him. So there is no loss to you."

Ross Goodall said:

"Maybe he should have done that before antagonising them in his SONA address."

Others supported him.

Ntokozo Masuku said:

"Ramaphjosa is making the right move. South Africa must engage on its own terms, not through media theatrics."

Tapera ES said:

"Best move. Good solution."

The MBA Hun said:

"True leadership."

Donald Trump signs executive order offering Afrikaners refugee status

In a related article, Briefly News reported that US President Donald Trump signed an executive order extending refugee status to Afrikaners. He accused the South African government of creating hateful policies designed to oppress Afrikaners.

The order said Afrikaners would be given refugee status under US laws, and has further accused SA of threatening the United States' foreign policies. South Africans were not pleased with Trump.

